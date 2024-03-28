How to watch today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Los Angeles Dodgers aim to continue their winning spree as they welcome St. Louis Cardinals who are scheduled to play their opening encounter of the MLB campaign.

Los Angeles Dodgers aim to continue their winning form in the National League West in the MLB, having garnered a win in their opening two games. The home side will bank on the services of Mookie Betts to produce the goods for the Dodgers having started off the campaign on a high.

St. Louis Cardinals, on the other hand, play their first match of the regular season against the Dodgers, having won two scintillating contests in the Spring Break.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Dodgers vs Cardinals game.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date & First Pitch time

Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals will face each other at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The clash is set for Thursday, March 28, 2024, with the first pitch time scheduled for 4:10 pm ET / 1:10 pm PT in the US.

Date Thursday, March 28, 2024 First pitch time 4:10 pm ET / 1:10 pm PT Arena Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals on TV & stream live online

Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals Rosters and Injury Reports

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts has had an astonishing start to the new MLB campaign with two runs, six hits, one double, and one home run in the two opening games. Betts has garnered a batting average of 0.667 in the two games with an on-base percentage of 0.727.

The Dodgers have multiple injury concerns heading into their encounter with the Cardinals, with Dustin May, Clayton Kershaw, and Tony Gonsolin ruled out for 60 days.

Robinson Ortiz, Andrew Toles, and Nick Frasso are also sidelined due to their respective knocks.

The day-to-day reserves for the hosts include Blake Treinen (chest), Brusdar Graterol (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan (forearm), Walker Buehler (elbow), Diego Cartaya (back), and Jason Heyward (back).

St. Louis Cardinals

Thomas Darren Saggesse garnered the second-highest average with 0.325, four runs, 13 hits, two doubles, and one home run, while Dylan Carlson managed two home runs, 10 hits, three doubles, and a batting average of 0.250.

Tommy Edman was the latest entrant to the Cardinals' medical room after suffering a wrist injury that ruled him out for 10 days, while Lars Nootbaar is ruled out for the same time frame because of a fractured rib.

Packy Naughton is sidelined due to his injury, while Dylan Carlson is ruled out because of a shoulder problem. Keynan Middleton, Sonny Gray, and Drew Rom are day-to-day reserves due to forearm, hamstring, and bicep injuries, respectively.

Recent results

Los Angeles Dodgers

Date Opponent Result 27 March 2024 Los Angeles Angels (L) 4-3 26 March 2024 Los Angeles Angels (L) 6-0 25 March 2024 Los Angeles Angels (W) 5-3 21 March 2024 San Diego (W) 15-11 20 March 2024 San Diego (W) 5-2

St. Louis Cardinals