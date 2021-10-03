Liverpool vs Man City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Liverpool takes on Manchester City on Sunday as the Premier League's last two champions face off at Anfield.

Both sides are title contenders again this season and as a result sat first and second in the Premier League table after the first six matchdays.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Karius, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Williams Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Diogo Jota, Origi, Elliott

Liverpool's biggest absentee is right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, which means James Milner might step in to replace him once again.

Harvey Elliott remains on the sidelines with an ankle injury, while Thiago is unlikely to feature due to a calf injury.

Naby Keita is back in contention, while Roberto Firmino is fit again to start up front.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Position Man City roster Goalkeepers Steffen, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Laporte, Cancelo Midfielders Grealish, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer Forwards Sterling, Jesus, Ferran Torres, Mahrez, Kayky, Delap

Oleksandr Zinchenko is out for Man City with a calf injury, while Ilkay Gundogan has a thigh problem and has been left out of Germany's squad for the upcoming October internationals.

Pep Guardiola has no more injury headaches to deal with, but may decide to rotate his team after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week.

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri De Bruyne; Foden, Grealish, Jesus.

Last five results

Liverpool results Man City results Porto 1-5 Liverpool (Sep 28) PSG 2-0 Man City (Sep 28) Brentford 3-3 Liverpool (Sep 25) Chelsea 0-1 Man City (Sep 25) Norwich 0-3 Liverpool (Sep 21) Man City 6-1 Wycombe (Sep 21) Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace (Sep 18) Man City 0-0 Southampton (Sep 18) Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan (Sep 15) Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig (Sep 15)

Head-to-head