Liverpool to assess Thiago & Fabinho fitness ahead of Leicester clash but Henderson out

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that his midfield duo are "close" to a return - but his captain will be missing this weekend

will assess the fitness of midfield duo Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho ahead of their Premier League clash with Leicester.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday that the pair were edging closer to a return to action, but that the Reds would be without captain Jordan Henderson for Sunday's top-of-the-table fixture.

Thiago has not featured since the Merseyside derby with on October 17, having suffered a knee injury in a challenge with Blues forward Richarlison, while Fabinho has been absent since picking up a knee injury in the win over a week later.

But both players were pictured at the newly-opened AXA Training Centre this week, and Klopp told his pre-match press conference that they would be looked at closely before a decision was made on their involvement against Leicester.

Henderson, though, will join Trent Alexander-Arnold on the missing list having suffered a groin issue with during the international break.

Klopp told reporters: "Hendo will not be available, that's clear. All the rest, we will see.

"They are in a good way. They are all closer, but we will see if it's close enough for the weekend."

Klopp also discussed the injury suffered by Joe Gomez during training with England, which looks set to keep the 23-year-old out for a large part of the remainder of the campaign.

He said: "It was a tough one. The surgery was successful, and he is already recovering. He's with his family, so he is in the best possible place, I would say.

"Rehab has started now. We help as much as we can. For the first few days after surgery you feel pretty alone, but if you have the family around, as is the case with Joe, then it's all good, or as good as possible."

Liverpool were, at least, boosted by the sight of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was back training outdoors as he steps up his recovery from the knee injury which has kept him out since August.

The England international is unlikely to be considered for Sunday's game, but could make his return to action next month, providing there are no complications.

"Ox is in a good way," Klopp added.