Liverpool star Mane trains with Senegal U20 rugby team

The Teranga Lion is keen on motivating the youngsters ahead of the Africa Cup competition in Kenya

Liverpool star Sadio Mane trained with the Senegal U20 national rugby team to motivate them ahead of their international assignment.

The Reds star is on holiday in his country, and on Friday he opted to show some sense of patriotism by joining the teenagers who are preparing for the African Cup in Kenya. Other teams in the competition are Namibia, Madagascar, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Côte d’Ivoire and Zambia.

Mane was part of the session and the youngsters were elated to see the renowned football superstar.

The competition in the East Africa nation, which doubles up as a World Cup qualifier, is set to run from June 25-July 3 with the winner representing the continent in the global scene.

Senegal have been pooled in Group B alongside former champions Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Ivory Coast.

Hosts Kenya, who are the reigning champions, are in Group A with Madagascar, Tunisia, and Zambia.

Mane was also using the session to ensure he stays fit and ready for Liverpool's pre-season ahead of the new season that kicks off in August.

The Reds will start the 2021-22 Premier League season with a game against promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The fixture is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 14 and is the reverse of Liverpool’s opening game of their 2019-20 title-winning season when they beat Norwich 4-1 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will face Burnley in their first game at home, while Chelsea will visit Anfield before the end of August.

A trip to Leeds follows in September, while the Reds will meet champions Manchester City at home and archrivals Manchester United away in October.

The first Merseyside derby against Everton is at Goodison Park at the end of November, with the return date at Anfield in the latter stages of April.

The Christmas period will see Liverpool host Leeds on Boxing Day and then head to Leicester two days later before 2022 begins with a trip to Stamford Bridge to meet Chelsea.

Liverpool will again meet the two Manchester clubs in the space of three matches, while the season ends with a game against Wolves at Anfield on May 22.