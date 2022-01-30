Liverpool complete £50m signing of Luis Diaz from Porto

Liverpool have completed the signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz, in a deal worth £50million (€60m/$67m).

The Colombian international has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal having undergone a medical in Argentina on Saturday, and will wear the No.23 shirt at Anfield.

The Reds will pay an initial fee of £37.5m (€45m/$50m) for the 25-year-old, with an additional £12.5m (€15m/$17m) in performance-related add-ons.

We have completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance ✍️😄 #VamosLuis — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022

What else could happen at Liverpool before transfer deadline day?

The Reds are expecting to receive offers for a number of players before Monday’s 11pm GMT deadline, with the likes of Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Nat Phillips, in particular, attracting interest.

Origi is wanted by Newcastle and Atalanta, among others, and could be allowed to leave if a suitable offer arrives.

Liverpool have received approaches from Leeds and Monaco for Minamino, but GOAL understands that they are reluctant to sanction a loan deal, and that the player is not keen on leaving, preferring instead to fight for his place if possible.

Phillips, meanwhile, is on the list of several Premier League clubs, including Burnley, Watford, Newcastle and Brighton, but as yet there has only been one concrete approach, a loan-to-buy deal from Watford which Liverpool rejected.

There may well be interest in full-back Neco Williams, though Liverpool would only sell if the other was a substantial one, while midfielder Leighton Clarkson will be allowed to leave on loan having failed to hold down a regular place with Championship side Blackburn during the first half of the season.

