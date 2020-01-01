Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang nearing new Arsenal deal

have expressed an interest in a loan move for Ryan Sessegnon but they face a wait to see if Jose Mourinho will allow him to leave .

Sessegnon struggled to establish himself in his first season at Spurs after a £25 million ($33m) move from last summer.

The Dutch side could offer the 20-year-old valuable playing time, but his current manager may opt to keep him at Spurs for 2020-21.

Read the full story on Goal