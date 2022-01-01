Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool table £60m bid for De Jong

Roma are working on a deal for Olympiacos midfielder Mady Camara - according to Calciomercato.

The Giallorossi are looking at the 25-year-old as a short-term replacement for Paris Saint-Germain loanee Georginio Wijnaldum, who has broken his tibia.

Olympiacos will let Camara join Roma on loan with an option to buy, with a final agreement between the two clubs now close to being reached.