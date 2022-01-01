Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool table £60m bid for De Jong

Roma in talks for Olympiacos midfielder Camara
Roma are working on a deal for Olympiacos midfielder Mady Camara - according to Calciomercato.
The Giallorossi are looking at the 25-year-old as a short-term replacement for Paris Saint-Germain loanee Georginio Wijnaldum, who has broken his tibia.
Olympiacos will let Camara join Roma on loan with an option to buy, with a final agreement between the two clubs now close to being reached.
Tonali set to sign new Milan deal
Sandro Tonali is set to sign a new contract at Milan - according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Talks between all parties concerned are now at an advanced stage, with the Rossoneri having offered him fresh terms through to 2027.
Tonali has been linked with a Premier League switch in recent months and Milan are eager to secure his long-term future.
Madrid ready to let Diaz go for nothing
Real Madrid are ready to let Mariano Diaz go on a free transfer - according to Marca.
A number of La Liga teams have contacted the Blancos over a possible deal for the 29-year-old.
Diaz still has a year left on his contract but Madrid want him off their books before the window closes.
Marseille president rules out Ronaldo move
Arsenal confirm Pepe loan deal with Nice
Arsenal reject Nicolas Pepe will spend the season on loan with Nice, the club have confirmed.
The winger will head back to France on a one-year loan, with Nice not having any option to buy at the conclusion of the deal.
LAFC loan starlet to Villarreal
LAFC have loaned defender Mamadou Fall to Villarreal, the club announced.
The defender will be on loan through June 2023, although LAFC have a chance to recall the Senegalese teenager, who has made 35 regular season appearances for the club.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Mamadou, and one that we felt was right at this stage of his career,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. “He is an incredible prospect with great potential who now has the chance to develop further at a top European club. We will be monitoring his progress closely and wish him all the best with Villareal.”
Chelsea set for fourth Fofana bid
Chelsea are set to submit a fourth bid for Wesley Fofana, reports the Telegraph.
Fofana is set to miss Leicester's game against Chelsea this weekend, with the Foxes keeping the defender away from the team amid his transfer saga.
Leicester will then pursue Swiss defender Manuel Akanji of Borussia Dortmund if Fofana is indeed sold before the upcoming transfer deadline.
D.C. starlet set for Belgium
D.C. United are set to sell homegrown star Moses Nyeman to SK Beveren in the Belgian second division, according to the Athletic.
D.C. will get around $350,000 up front in the deal with a sell-on fee.
LAFC sells Rodriguez
LAFC have sold Brian Rodriguez to Club America, the club announced.
The Uruguayan international scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in 55 appearances.
“Brian has been an important contributor to our success since his arrival in 2019,” said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. “He is an exciting player who is capable of special things, which we witnessed many times. We wish him all the best in this opportunity with Club America.”
Dele joins Besiktas
Dele has completed a move to Besiktas, Everton confirmed.
The midfielder will head to Turkey on loan for the season, having only joined the Toffees in January.
Depay's Juve move falls apart
Juventus' deal for Memphis Depay has collapsed, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The two sides nearly came to terms on a deal last Thursday, but plans have changed after Adrien Rabiot's move to Manchester United fell apart.
Rather than spending on Depay, Juve have instead chosen to sign Leandro Paredes and Arkadiusz Milik.
Vanaken wants to complete West Ham move soon
Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken is eager to complete his transfer to West Ham United, according to Sky Sports.
Reportedly West Ham have already placed an offer of £10m With Club Brugge but the Belgian side are demanding double the sum.
Chelsea target Fofana left out of Leicester squad
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Wesley Fofana will not be included in their matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Chelsea amid interest from the Blues.
Fofana was also left out of Rodgers' squad last weekend and the coach has revealed that the player is still training with U23s. Leicester have already rejected three Chelsea bids for the 21-year-old defender but the Blues are still in pursuit of the player.
Brighton's Kozlowksi joins Vitesse on loan
Brighton midfielder Kacper Kozlowksi joins Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan, the club confirmed.
The Polish midfielder had joined the Premier League club in January 2022 but was immediately sent on loan to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.
Man Utd show interest in Marco Asensio
Manchester United have shown interest in signing Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio in the ongoing transfer window, according to Relevo.
The Red Devils are reportedly ready to offer €30m for the Spaniard but it may be difficult for them to convince Real Madrid to allow the winger to leave.
Celtic sign Sead Hakšabanović
Celtic have roped in 23-year-old winger Sead Hakšabanović from Rubin Kazan on a five-year deal, the club confirmed on Thursday.
Man Utd set to place £25m offer for Gakpo
Manchester United are all set to submit a final £25million bid for Cody Gakpo with PSV Eindhoven, according to Football Insider.
But the bid for Gakpo will have no bearing on the Red Devils' pursuit for Antony who remains their number one priority signing in this window.
Chelsea eye Leverkusen's Tapsoba as Fofana alternative
Chelsea have shown interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba as an alternative to Wesley Fofana, reports Sky Germany.
While the Leicester defender remains the number one priority of the Blues, they have an alternative now in case the Foxes reject a fourth bid for the player.
Lazio interested in Spurs' Reguilon
Lazio are keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon in the ongoing transfer window according to Gianluca De Marzio.
The 25-year-old defender is currently out of favour at Spurs under Antonio Conte but Lazio may find it difficult to bring in the player because of his high wages.
Arkadiusz Milik set to join Juventus
Arkadiusz Milik to Juventus, here we go confirmed! Full agreement on loan move [€1m fixed fee, €1m add-ons] plus €8’ buy option not mandatory. OM already accepted yesterday. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022
Milik, in Turin today for medical.
Next signing for Juventus: Leandro Paredes. pic.twitter.com/Xz5EA2ikrJ
Umtiti joins US Lecce
#Welcome Samuel #Umtitihttps://t.co/bdo6lUoUCw pic.twitter.com/OVqLIJEOgr— U.S. Lecce (@OfficialUSLecce) August 25, 2022
Lyon reject West Ham's offer for Paqueta
BREAKING: Lyon reject West Ham's £33.8m offer for midfielder Lucas Paqueta pic.twitter.com/bF6kDoltPf— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 25, 2022
Liverpool place bid for De Jong
🚨 Info: Confirmando la noticia de @TalkOfTheKop_, el Liverpool habría realizado una oferta de 53 M£ + 7 M£ en variables (aproximadamente 71 M€ en total) al FC Barcelona por Frenkie De Jong. #LFC #FCBLive 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/pl36sCjDTK— Fútbol Total (@FutbolTotalCF) August 24, 2022
Atletico's Llorente on Liverpool's radar
Liverpool may consider signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, reports Fichajes.
The Reds are off to a poor start to the new season as they are winless after the first three matches of the Premier League. The midfield has been a major concern for Jurgen Klopp as players like Naby Keita and Thiago have been sidelined due to injuries. Thus, the German manager may consider roping in Llorente.
Marseille have no plans to sign Ronaldo (Romano)
Olympique Marseille are currently not in negotiations to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Pablo Longoria, disappointed with the rumours as OM are trying to build completely different project. 🔵 #OM— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022
More on OM position on Ronaldo, project and signings: https://t.co/EJUeAoLInU pic.twitter.com/QiA8qH0boe
Liverpool may pursue their transfer plan for Jude Bellingham
Liverpool may consider signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund at the last moment as rumours suggested that the Bundesliga side could be interested in Naby Keita's services, reports Express.
The Reds are long-term admirers of the English midfielder and could finally pursue their interest for the player late into the transfer window in exchange of out of favour Naby Keita who could head back to Germany.
Tottenham offer Harry Winks to Roma
Tottenham have offered midfielder Harry Winks to Serie A side Roma, according to the Daily Mail.
The 26-year-old is out of favour in north London and could head to Italy on a season-long loan.
Man City play down Bernardo rumors
Man City CEO Ferran Soriano has played down rumors that Bernardo Silva will leave the club this summer.
"There are no discussions or talks for Bernardo Silva. There’s no Bernardo case," he told TV3.
Man Utd make loan offer for Dubravka
Manchester United have made an offer to Newcastle to take goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan, according to The Athletic.
The Red Devils have not yet reached an agreement but are hoping to bring in another stopper to provide competition for first choice David de Gea.
Mauro Icardi agrees Galatasaray loan
Mauro Icardi has agreed to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Turkish side Galatasaray on loan for the 2022-23 season, according to L'Equipe.
The two clubs are still negotiating the deal and deciding whether to include a purchase option in the transfer.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles wanted by Southampton
Southampton are "pushing" to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The two clubs are in talks but Southampton face competition from two other clubs for the youngster's signature.
Man Utd confident of landing Antony (The Athletic)
Manchester United are confident of signing Antony from Ajax before the transfer window closes, according to The Athletic.
The two sides have discussed a fee, thought to be around €94m, but Ajax want €100m for the attacker.