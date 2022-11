Valencia's Yunus Musah has admitted he is open to a return to former club Arsenal.

"You never know. I had a great time at Arsenal developing there, I still have friends there, the coaches were great, being an Arsenal player in general is great," he told CBS Sports.

"I loved playing for Arsenal. I’ve nothing against the club and if one day it turns out to be that it’s time to go back then it’s possible. For now I’m really happy at Valencia and I’m looking forward to carrying this season on in the same way we’re doing now."