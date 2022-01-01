Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal to move for Juventus midfielder Locatelli

Real Madrid willing to sell Mariano Diaz to Atletico
Real Madrid are open to allowing Mariano Diaz to leave for Atletico Madrid, El Nacional claims.
The Spanish giants are would not stop the attacker from making the move to their city rivals, who are looking to invest in their front line.
Everton and Iwobi in contract talks
Everton have started negotiations with Alex Iwobi over a new contract, Liverpool Echo reports.
The Toffees are eager to tie the 26-year-old down to a new deal following his impressive displays this season.
Chelsea close to new sporting director
Chelsea are close to hiring Christoph Freund as their new sporting director.
The Guardian reports that they are on the verge of striking a deal to snap him up from RB Salzburg.
Sacking Rodgers may be too expensive for Leicester
Leicester may have to stick with under pressure coach Brendan Rodgers for the time being.
The Sun reports the club will have to pay over £10 million to sack the manager, who has three years left on his contract, and will have a hard time finding the funds to hire Thomas Frank from Brentford.
Arsenal to move for Juventus midfielder Locatelli (Calciomercato)
Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in Manuel Locatelli, Calciomercato reports.
The 24-year-old had been linked to the Gunners before and could end up heading to the Premier League in the near future.