Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal line up Willian replacement

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson believes the club still has ambition and she trusts the right managerial appointment will be made this summer after the departure of Joe Montemurro.

The defender signed a new contract on Wednesday, ending months of speculation after her previous deal was set to expire this summer. New French champions Paris Saint-Germain were among those reported to be interested in the England international, as were former European champions Lyon and Wolfsburg.

Read the full story on Goal!