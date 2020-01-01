Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea address Kante speculation

Chelsea deny Kante reports
The Blues are adamant their World Cup winner is happy
Chelsea have labelled reports N'Golo Kante has fallen out at the club and wants a move to Real Madrid as "total nonsense", reports the Daily Mail.
Le Parisien recently reported that the midfielder is unhappy with his treatment at Stamford Bridge and is eager to secure a transfer to Spain.
The Blues, however, have looked to quickly dismiss the speculation.
Grant set for West Brom move
West Brom are closing in on a deal for Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant, according to Express & Star.
Grant is expected to initially move to the Hawthorns on loan with a permanent deal to come at season's end should certain conditions be met.
Benrahma's West Ham move in doubt
Said Benrahma's move to West Ham is now up in the air with the club set to prioritise a transfer for Josh King instead, reports the Mirror.
The Brentford striker was meant to have a medical at West Ham on Wednesday but his current club are preparing themselves for the chance he may stay with "crisis talks" expected in the coming days.
Premier League clubs have until Friday to sign players from teams in the lower divisions.
Clyne set for Palace move
Understand Nathaniel Clyne set to sign a deal with #CPFC until the end of January. Due to be done tomorrow.— Matt Woosnam (@MattWoosie) October 13, 2020
