Matchday LIVE: PSG vs Real Madrid & Sporting vs Man City in Champions League; Man Utd vs Brighton in Premier League

9 - Lionel Messi πŸ‡¦πŸ‡· has scored 9 goals in 17 games at club level against Thibaut Courtois πŸ‡§πŸ‡ͺ in all competitions (6 v AtlΓ©tico, 3 v Chelsea) but none in his 5 games with the Belgian as Real Madrid goalkeeper, with Courtois saving all 7 of the Argentine's shots on target. Defiance pic.twitter.com/5ekOZfRVMh