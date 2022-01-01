Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Leeds host Man Utd, Bayern Munich, Barcelona & Inter all in action

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Leeds 2021-22
Fernandes injury scare

Bright start, as expected.

Harrison has gone close for the hosts, firing narrowly wide at the back post from eight yards out.

For the visitors, Fernandes has landed awkwardly after leaping over a challenge to hand Rangnick an early injury scare.

Here we go!

Up and running at Elland Road. Great atmosphere, but will the passion on show off the field be matched on it?

We are about to find out.

Worrying reading for Whites

Surprise selection?

When did Leeds last beat Manchester United?

Two old adversaries go head-to-head at Elland Road today, with fans in attendance at this fixture for the first time in 18 years.

Leeds suffered a humbling fall from grace at one stage, with a loyal group of supporters hoping that those days are long gone as a memorable scalp can be secured once more.

When did the Whites last overcome the Red Devils? Find out here.

Raphinha Leeds Harry Maguire Manchester United 2021-22
Visitors in the building

Today's order of play

The Premier League action gets up and running with a grudge match at Elland Road, while two Midlands neighbours go head-to-head later on.

Catalan giants will be taking aim at the top four in La Liga, two title hopefuls from the Bundesliga will both take to the field, while the defending champions in Italy are looking for a first Serie A win in the best part of a month.

Here is how Sunday’s schedule looks:

1400 Leeds vs Man Utd

1430 Bayern vs Greuther Furth

1515 Valencia vs Barcelona

1630 Wolves vs Leicester

1630 Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach

1700 Inter vs Sassuolo

(All times GMT)

Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest and hottest games from across Europe this weekend!

Saturday delivered plenty of thrills and spills, so here’s hoping that Sunday has something similar in store.

There are a whole host of fixtures to whet the appetite - featuring leading clubs from England, Spain, Germany and Italy – so strap in and enjoy the ride!