Matchday LIVE: Chelsea host Arsenal, Juventus, Milan, Inter, Atletico Madrid & PSG also in action

Arteta speaks pregame: What Tuchel has done is remarkable!
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to Sky Sports: "We have been struggling in the last few months in terms of results and performance. We know what we have to do.
"Frank [Lampard] did a lot of good things and positive things, Thomas [Tuchel] has inherited a good team that he has improved. Two finals, a lot of credit to him because what he has done is remarkable."
Some memorable milestones for two Chelsea stars
Mason Mount will be the first Chelsea player to reach 50 appearances this season when he takes the field today. Pulisic is making his 50th PL appearance tonight. #CFC #CHEARS— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 12, 2021
Mbappe starts for PSG
🔛 The starting 1⃣1⃣ is in!#MHSCPSG— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 12, 2021
Chelsea and Arsenal teams are in!
Chelsea 🆚 Arsenal— Goal (@goal) May 12, 2021
🔵 Kepa starts in goal with Mendy on the bench ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final
🔴 Aubameyang leads the line. Pepe and Lacazette are both on the bench pic.twitter.com/5NVW07mxbB
Some reading ahead of tonight's game
Before Arsenal face Chelsea, our Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts looked ahead to the club's summer plans and what sort of overhaul should be expected for Mikel Arteta's squad.
Teams are also in for Inter-Roma
Teams are also in for the Serie A champions-elect Inter as they take on Roma.
Inter XI: Radu; Skriniar, Ranocchia, D'Ambrosio; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Vecino, Perisic; Lukaku, Sanchez.
Toma XI: Fuzato; Karsdorp, Mancini, Kumbulla, Santon; Darboe, Cristante; Pedro, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko
Juventus XI is in!
Here's Juventus' team to take on Sassuolo: Buffon; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Arthur, Rabiot, Kulusevski; Dybala, Ronaldo
As things stand, Juve are three points behind fourth-place AC Milan.
Hello folks, and welcome to today's matchday blog!
Another busy day of football on the cards today as Chelsea are set to host Arsenal in the day's marquee match.
But that clash between London giants is far from the only big match on the schedule. In Italy, Juventus will fight for a Champions League spot against Sassuolo while Inter and AC Milan face Roma and Torino, respectively.
Elsewhere, PSG are in the Coupe de France final against Montepellier while Atletico Madrid can move closer to La Liga's title with a win over Real Sociedad.