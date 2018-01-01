Jose Mourinho sacked LIVE: Reaction to Manchester United manager's departure

Rangers manager hails sacked coach

It's not really a secret that Jose Mourinho tried to sign Steven Gerrard for Chelsea during his first stint at the helm at Stamford Bridge, and the pair retain a certain respect for one another.

So when questioned about Mourinho's sacking, Rangers boss Gerrard had only positive things to say about the Portuguese.

"He's a winner isn't he, how can I sit here and say anything bad about Jose Mourinho?" he told a press conference.

"He's a serial winner everywhere he has gone. He's been sacked at United but he's won them a couple of trophies. He's done the best job since Alex Ferguson left."

The best job since Fergie? Probably, but there's not much competition, is there?!