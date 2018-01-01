Jose Mourinho sacked LIVE: Reaction to Manchester United manager's departure

Back to the drawing board for Man Utd...
Mourinho the best Man Utd boss since Fergie - Gerrard 😕
Rangers manager hails sacked coach
It's not really a secret that Jose Mourinho tried to sign Steven Gerrard for Chelsea during his first stint at the helm at Stamford Bridge, and the pair retain a certain respect for one another.
So when questioned about Mourinho's sacking, Rangers boss Gerrard had only positive things to say about the Portuguese.
"He's a winner isn't he, how can I sit here and say anything bad about Jose Mourinho?" he told a press conference.
"He's a serial winner everywhere he has gone. He's been sacked at United but he's won them a couple of trophies. He's done the best job since Alex Ferguson left."
The best job since Fergie? Probably, but there's not much competition, is there?!
Was this the moment Mourinho was finished at Man Utd?
Klopp hails 'outstanding manager' Mourinho
Jurgen Klopp can claim to be the manager who put the final nail in Jose Mourinho's Manchester United coffin following Sunday's result at Anfield.
The Liverpool boss, however, was not in the gloating mood in his press conference today:
"He's a very competitive guy, very ambitious, unbelievably successful and I can imagine the last few months were not a joy, especially for him," he told reporters.
"Nobody can take away all the things he won. He's an outstanding manager."
'Man Utd picked weird time to fix Mourinho mistake'
The Manchester United talking heads keep on coming...
Lee Sharpe is up next and he believes that United have chosen a "weird time" to sack Mourinho, though he believes the decision to hire him in the first place was a mistake.
Evra slams 'playground' coverage of Man Utd
Yet another former Old Trafford favourite has been offering their opinion of the whole Jose Mourinho saga, with Patrice Evra weighing into the debate.
And the lovable left-back is unhappy with how much coverage the Mourinho vs Pogba debate has been getting in the last few weeks.
Safe to say he doesn't love this game!
Still happy about that UCL draw, PSG?
Paris Saint-Germain would have been forgiven for celebrating when they pulled Manchester United out of the hat in Monday's Champions League last 16 draw given the two teams' respective form.
But with Mourinho now gone, does the balance of power now swing back towards Old Trafford?
Whether it does or not, safe to say Omar Momani's latest cartoon went out of date very quickly!
Man Utd legends react to Mourinho sacking
Rio Ferdinand & Louis Saha are the latest to share their views on the day's big news out of Old Trafford...
Man Utd rule out internal interim appointment
Goal's Manchester United correspondent Kris Voakes has been busy working away all morning and can confirm the new interim manager will not come from within the club.
That rules out Michael Carrick or Nicky Butt taking the role, meaning we are likely to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Laurent Blanc take the reins until the end of the season.
Pochettino responds to Mourinho sacking 👀
Spurs boss linked with Old Trafford hotseat
Another press conference is taking place in London, and this one is particularly pertinent to the situation...
Mauricio Pochettino is one of the main candidates to replace Jose Mourinho on a permanent basis come the summer, and he has been speaking to the media about the potential of him swapping north London for the north west:
"I want to see my best wishes to [Mourinho]," he said. "I am so sorry,
"I know him well, and it's sad news. It's not my business what happens at another club, I just want to send my best wishes to Jose.
On the reports he could replace Mourinho, he added: "In five years here a lot of rumours have happened and I respect a lot the opinion of everyone.
"A lot of rumours happen, but it's not my business what has happened. I want to deliver my best show at this football club."
Cleared that one up then...
Solskjaer emerges as interim candidate 🇳🇴
Ex-Red Devils forward reportedly being considered
If you put some of your hard-earned cash on Laurent Blanc taking interim charge of Manchester United, we might have some bad news for you.
While it seems Blanc is in the frame, another former United player has now emerged as a candidate in the shape of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer!
A supersub as a player, is he the man to step in and save their season given his results as a manager?
Farewell the Special One - come in the Chosen One?!
Zola backs Mourinho to get another job
Given the midweek games in England this week there are a handful of press conferences today, the first of which is taking place at Jose Mourinho's former club, Chelsea.
Assistant coach Gianfranco Zola is facing the media, and unsurprisingly Mourinho was a main topic of conversation.
"It's never pleasant to see a coach being dismissed from a job, especially someone like Jose who has won so much in the game and so much for this club.
"I want to wish him all the best. I'm sure he will soon have another adventure somewhere else."
But where will Jose go next? Can he get another job at the very top of the game?
McClair calls for more Man Utd departures
Jose Mourinho is gone, but was he totally to blame for all the issues affecting Manchester United?
One former Red Devils suggests not...
So... about that Mendes statement?
🗓️ December 7, 2018: "There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It’s totally untrue. Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him." - Jorge Mendes
🗓️ December 18, 2018: You know the rest!
And now the jokes begin...
The stats behind Mourinho's sacking
- Man Utd's return of 26 points from 17 matches means this is their worst start to a league season in 28 years!
- In the whole of the 2017-18 Premier League season, United conceded 28 goals. They have already conceded 29 this season!
- That is also the most they have conceded at this stage of the season since the 1962-63 campaign!
What now for Fellaini?!
Won't someone think of Jose's favourite impact substitute?!
Zidane the bookies' favourite to replace Mourinho 🤑
Ex-Real Madrid boss in the frame
Fancy a flutter on the identity of the next permanent Manchester United boss?
Well, Zinedine Zidane is the early favourite to take the role in the summer - would he be the right man?
Pogba "reacts" to Mourinho sacking 📸
Midfielder posts cryptic Instagram photo
It's unlikely we will hear any direct quotes out of the Manchester United dressing room for a few days in the wake of Jose Mourinho's sacking, but Paul Pogba has already got tongues wagging with his latest social media post.
The World Cup winner took to Instagram just minutes after Mourinho's sacking was announced with a photo of himself looking somewhat smug with a the caption 'Caption This'.
The post was rather swiftly deleted, and given the image was taken from an Adidas photoshoot with hashtags related to the brand, it may well have been an ill-timed scheduled post.
On the other hand, it may well have been a final farewell to Mourinho from the player he reportedly clashed with the most.
Check it out right here and make your own mind up...
Good riddance! Toxic Mourinho won't be missed ☠️
Man Utd sacking not a moment too soon
Those the sentiments of Goal's Chief Correspondent, Peter Staunton, who has given his thoughts on the big breaking news of the day.
Neville calls for Pochettino to replace Mourinho
Never shy in offering an opinion, former Man Utd defender Gary Neville has already made his choice for the next man to take the reins at Old Trafford - Mauricio Pochettino.
It would certainly be a popular move with a number of United fans, with Pochettino's work with both Southampton and Tottenham having caught the eye of a number of major European clubs.
'The Sacked One!' - Man Utd fans react
It's safe to say that despite Man Utd's poor form, the news of Mourinho's demise caught the whole footballing world a little by surprise.
However, it didn't take long for the reactions from United fans and the wider footballing community to have their say on the matter.
Blanc in the frame for interim role 🇫🇷
Ex-PSG boss reportedly being lined up
And while Ed Woodward and the Manchester United board sound out potential permanent successors to Mourinho, an interim coach needs to be found to lead them through the remainder of this season.
Contrary to earlier reports it seems former United midfielder Michael Carrick, who joined Mourinho's coaching staff this season, will not be taking the role.
And it has now emerged in the British media that ex-Red Devils defender Laurent Blanc, who previously managed Laurent Blanc, is being lined up to take the role ahead of Saturday's clash with Cardiff City.
Who will replace Mourinho at Man Utd? 🤷
Zidane & Pochettino in the frame
So now Mourinho has gone, the search begins for the fourth permanent Manchester United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.
But who could be tempted to take over what is becoming something of a poisoned chalice at Old Trafford?
Three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane is the current favourite while Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a man many fans have been calling for.
Gap between Man Utd & the best embarassing
Those the thoughts of Goal's Manchester United correspondent Kris Voakes following the Red Devils' defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.
United took just six shots to Liverpool's 36 at Anfield, and the 3-1 defeat seems to have been the final straw for the United board.
Meanwhile at Carrington...
Mourinho sacked: The full statement 📝
How Man Utd broke the news
"Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect," a club statement on Tuesday morning read.
"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.
"A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."
Man Utd sack Jose Mourinho! 🔴
Red Devils part ways with ex-Chelsea boss
And so it's happened!
Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Manchester United after two-and-a-half seasons in charge at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League table - 11 points off fourth and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool - and so the club have acted now to try and salvage their season.
But is it the right decision? Who can they get to replace him? And what now for Jose? Stick with Goal for all the latest!