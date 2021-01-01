Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs Portugal, France vs Germany updates, news and TV reaction

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is among the starters for Portugal today - and he's going to be living out his childhood dream when he lines up alongside his nation's modern sporting legend.

The former Wolves man has recalled what it was like seeing the veteran forward rip it up in his younger days with Manchester United, who he helped to domestic and international success during a superb stay at Old Trafford, and where he has been linked with an unlikely return.

Chris Burton has the story for us and you've got enough time to read it before we get underway here.