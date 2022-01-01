Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool & more learn opponents

That's all for tonight folks!
That concludes GOAL'S coverage of the 2022-23 Champions League draw.
Can anyone stop Madrid from landing a 15th title?
UCL group stage draw in full
Will Chelsea & Spurs fancy their chances?
2020-21 winners Chelsea won't have it easy in Group E alongside Milan, Salzburg and Dinamo, but will be hot favourites to progress.
Tottenham will also be expected to make it through Group D, but Europa League winners Frankfurt will surely provide a stern test home and away.
Sporting and Marseille won't be pushovers either, with Antonio Conte facing a tough task to emulate Mauricio Pochettino's class of 2019 and take Spurs all the way through to the final.
'This is Pep's last chance'
GOAL's Manchester City correspondent Jonathan Smith: "As it stands going into the final year of his contract, this is Pep Guardiola’s last chance of winning the Champions League trophy and he can be more than happy with the group stage draw.
"Manchester City avoided all the heavyweights available from pot two, drawing Sevilla - the weakest of the three Spanish sides they could have faced.
"Borussia Dortmund cannot be taken lightly but won’t be quite as fearsome now that their danger man Erling Haaland will be lining up for the two games in a sky blue shirt. Avoiding either of the Glasgow teams is also a bonus with FC Copenhagen undoubtedly the underdogs in Group G.
"Guardiola won’t take his opponents likely, but it would be a huge shock if City failed to reach the knockout stages for his seventh, and what could be his last year, in charge."
Liverpool 'will relish' blockbuster Group A draw
GOAL's Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones: "It could have been easier, but Liverpool fans will surely be looking at that Champions League draw with relish. Sure, none of those away trips are easy. Ajax, Napoli and Rangers are all clubs renowned for the red-hot atmosphere their fans create on home soil. All three will be tough, though we can expect Reds supporters to travel in huge numbers, particularly to Amsterdam and Glasgow.
"Napoli, in particular, look a force to be reckoned with this season, and beat Liverpool at this stage in both 2018 and 2019. They were one of the stronger Pot Three teams, and one Jurgen Klopp would have preferred to have avoided, for sure.
"But on the flip side, Liverpool will feel they got one of the better Pot One sides in Ajax, who may well lose key players before the transfer window closes, and they will back themselves to overcome Rangers, whatever kind of noise Ibrox makes.
"The games come thick and fast, starting in a couple of weeks’ time. Liverpool won all six of their group games last season, securing qualification with two to spare. If they were to repeat that this season, then they’ll have done extremely well."
MEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR GOES TO BENZEMA
The 2021-22 UEFA Men's Player of the Year has gone to Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who scored 15 goals in 12 games for the Blancos en route to their latest Champions League triumph.
PUTELLAS SCOOPS WOMEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Barcelona star Alexia Putellas has earned the UEFA Women's Player of the Year award for the second successive season, having helped her club land three domestic trophies in 2021-22.
ANCELOTTI WINS MEN'S COACH OF THE YEAR
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been named UEFA Men's Coach of the Year after guiding the Blancos to a Champions League and La Liga double.
WIEGMAN WINS WOMEN'S COACH OF THE YEAR
England's Euro 2022-winning manager Sarina Wiegman has picked up the UEFA Women's Coach of the Year award!
WHO WAS DRAWN IN THE GROUP OF DEATH?
Group C certainly wins the title of Group of Death this season, with Barca, Bayern and Inter all competing for knockout stage berths alongside underdogs Viktoria Plzen.
Liverpool have also landed a tough group alongside Ajax, Napoli and Rangers in Group A.
2022-23 UCL GROUP STAGE DRAW COMPLETE ☑️
Which is the toughest group in this season's Champions League?
GROUP C
BAYERN
BARCA
INTER
VIKTORIA PLZEN
GROUP H
PSG
JUVENTUS
BENFICA
MACCABI HAIFA
GROUP E
MILAN
CHELSEA
SALZBURG
DINAMO ZAGREB
GROUP A
AJAX
LIVERPOOL
NAPOLI
RANGERS
GROUP B
PORTO
ATLETICO
LEVERKUSEN
CLUB BRUGGE
GROUP G
MAN CITY
SEVILLA
DORTMUND
COPENHAGEN
GROUP D
FRANKFURT
TOTTENHAM
SPORTING
MARSEILLE
GROUP F
REAL MADRID
LEIPZIG
SHAKHTAR
CELTIC
Sporting in Group D, Shakhtar in Group F
Spurs have been joined by Sporting in Group D, while Shakhtar are in Madrid's Group F.
Leverkusen in Group B
Atletico, Porto and Leverkusen now make up an incomplete Group B.
Dortmund land in Group G
Dortmund join City and Sevilla in Group G.
Benfica in Group H
Benfica will play PSG and Juventus in Group H.
Salzburg in Group E
Chelsea and Milan welcome Salzburg into Group E.
Napoli enter Group A
Liverpool and Ajax have been joined by Napoli in what is shaping up to be a very tough Group A!
Atletico to play Porto
Porto have been joined in Group B by Atletico Madrid.
BAYERN VS BARCA
Huge draw in Group C as Bayern have been joined by Spanish giants Barca.
Sevilla and Man City paired together
Sevilla have been entered into Group G alongside Manchester City.
Liverpool draw Ajax in Group A
Liverpool and Ajax will do battle in Group A.
Spurs to face Frankfurt
Tottenham have been handed a tough match up against Frankfurt in Group D.
Juventus vs PSG!
Italian giants Juventus land in Group H to set up a couple of intriguing games against PSG.
Leipzig join Madrid in Group F
RB Leipzig have been drawn in Group F alongside Real Madrid.
Man City & PSG complete the first set of Group teams
Manchester City have been named in Group G and PSG are last up in Group H.
Milan and Real Madrid also drawn
2021-22 Scudetto winners Milan are in Group E, while Champions League holders Real Madrid are in Group F.
Frankfurt learn their fate
Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt are the first team in Group D.
Bayern up next
Six-time winners Bayern Munich have been drawn in Group C.
Porto lead Group B
Portuguese champions Porto are next up in Group B.
Ajax first out of the hat!
Dutch champions Ajax land in Pot 1.
How many teams have had perfect group stage records?
Only eight sides have managed to win all six of their group stage games, with Madrid and Bayern the only teams to repeat the feat.
Perfect Champions League group stage seasons:
- Milan (92/93)
- PSG (94/95)
- Spartak Moscow (95/96)
- Barcelona (02/03)
- Real Madrid (11/12)
- Real Madrid (14/15)
- Bayern (19/20)
- Bayern (21/22)
- Ajax (21/22)
- Liverpool (21/22)
Arrigo Sacchi wins UEFA President's Award
Former Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has picked up the UEFA President's Award!
The president of Europe's elite competition, Aleksander Ceferin, has said of the 2022 winner: "This award recognises professional excellence and furthermore, it honours the legacy left by exceptional individuals in the game of football.
"Very few people have reshaped the philosophy of the game in the way that Arrigo Sacchi has managed, so that the sport itself can be observed in two eras – pre- and post-Sacchi.
"The endless tactical innovations he introduced are today the foundations of any footballing playbook, mirrored by generations of coaches who have followed."
Celtic captain McGregor: We want Real Madrid!
Celtic captain Callum McGregor ahead of the draw: "We've played quite a few big teams, but probably the one most fans would like is Real Madrid.
"I've not played against them yet, but we know anybody we get drawn against will be a top team and a big challenge for us."
What about Cristiano Ronaldo?
Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-scoring player in Champions League history with 140 goals to his name from 182 appearances across spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
Six of those efforts came in his homecoming 2021-22 season at United, but they have not qualified for the latest edition of the competition and will instead be competing in the Europa League.
Ronaldo is reportedly eager to leave Old Trafford to extend his run of 19 consecutive years playing in the Champions League, but has not yet found a willing suitor.
The likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich have distanced themselves from the 37-year-old, who has also been linked with former club Sporting CP and Marseille - but time is running out for him to secure a move with the September 1 transfer deadline looming large.
Will Russian & Ukrainian teams play Champions League in 2022-23?
Russian teams will be absent from this season's Champions League as the country continues to be banned from all major sporting events due to the ongoing military invasion of Ukraine.
Shakhtar Donetsk will be representing Ukraine in the competition, though, with their group stage matches set to be played at Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Poland.
Legia Warsaw's stadium has been selected because it sits almost 1000 miles away from war-torn Donestk, and will be the fourth different home venue Shakhtar have used in Europe since 2014 - when their city was captured by pro-Russian separatists.
When will group stage matches be played?
The 2022-23 Champions League group stage will be completed some five weeks earlier than usual due to the World Cup - which is set to kick off in Qatar on November 20.
Games will be squeezed in over the course of three back-to-back weeks so that the final knockout stage participants are confirmed by November 2.
Matchday 1: September 6-7
Matchday 2: September 13-14
Matchday 3: October 4-5
Matchday 4: October 11-12
Matchday 5: October 25-26
Matchday 6: November 1-2
How have English sides fared in recent times?
The Premier League is now widely regarded as the strongest of Europe's top five leagues, but that is not reflected in the recent history of the Champions League.
The trophy has only been won by an English side twice in the last ten editions of the competition, with Liverpool seeing off Tottenham in the 2019 final and Chelsea beating Manchester City in the 2021 showpiece.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have appeared in two other finals in the last five years, however, suffering defeats against Real Madrid in both 2018 and 2022.
Manchester City have yet to win Europe's most prestigious competition, but they are among the favourites this time around after adding prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland to their ranks.
Spurs are back in the Champions League under Antonio Conte and will be eyeing a repeat of their run three years ago, while Chelsea will be aiming to become only the third English side to win the trophy three times (After Liverpool and Manchester United).
The answer is fourteen: Liverpool (6), Manchester United (3), Chelsea (2), Nottingham Forest (2) and Aston Villa (1).
Messi's group stage record 🥇
Messi's record as the leading goalscorer in Champions League group stage history will remain intact this season. He is currently only three goals clear of Cristiano Ronaldo but, at the moment, the Portuguese superstar won't be involved.
PSG's star man can extend his lead over his long-term rival although, he's still got some way to catch the Manchester United striker's overall competition record.
Real Madrid's tricky 2021-22 run 🤍
Was Real Madrid's road to winning last season's Champions League the toughest of all-time? Having faced Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff in the group stage, Ancelotti's side embarked on an extremely tough run to the final.
PSG were the opponents in the last 16 and Real Madrid were 3-2 victors on aggregrate. Then came reigning champions Chelsea who were on the receiving end of a 5-4 aggregate scoreline following one of the most entertaining second legs ever to be played.
Another two fantastic games followed in the semi-final where Los Blancos were able to come back from a 4-3 first-leg deficit to beat Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate. Finally, it was a showdown with Klopp's Liverpool at the Stade de France where a singular goal was enough to ensure the trophy would be returning to the Bernabeu for the 14th time.
Well done if you got those right!
Where in Europe will the Champions League trophy end up? 🗺
As it is every year, the field is wide open in the Champions League this season.
Real Madrid showed throughout the earlier part of this year that they can never be ruled out while Manchester City and PSG are as well-placed as they ever have been to pick up their first batch of winners' medals. The likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich are always a significant threat while Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham have all strengthened their squads, and may strengthen those squads even further.
Who do you think will be getting their name engraved onto the famous trophy in June?
UEFA Coach of the Year nominees 🎖
As well as Player of the Year, there is an award this afternoon that will go to the UEFA Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
Champions League and La Liga winner Carlo Ancelotti is surely the favourite but stiff competition is provided by Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp who both also got their hands on silverware last term.
Who are we missing this year? 😔
Fans of these clubs won't need me to remind them that they are not involved in this season's Champions League group stage draw.
After they finished fifth and sixth in the Premier League respectively last term, Manchester United and Arsenal will not be present this afternoon. They are instead in tomorrow's Europa League draw.
Winners of the inaugural Europa Conference League Roma are also in the same draw, as are Monaco and Real Sociedad among others.
How does the draw work?
For those of you that haven't watched a group stage previously, here is how this afternoon's draw will work.
Each Champions League group will be made up of a team from each of the four pots. However, no two teams from the same nation can be drawn together.
Therefore, Manchester City cannot be drawn against Liverpool, Chelsea or Tottenham so there are only five possible Pot 2 teams they can be drawn with. Likewise Real Madrid with Barcelona, Atletico or Sevilla.
UEFA Men's Player of the Year to be announced 🏆
While all eyes will be on the Champions League draw, there are also a few awards to be handed out. Most notably, one of Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne will be the recipient of the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award for 2021-22.
It's really hard to see past Real Madrid's star striker for this one...
Strong Scottish representation 🏴
As mentioned, Rangers and Celtic will be drawn from Pot 4 later this afternoon. As a result of winning the Scottish Premiership last term, Celtic secured guaranteed passage into the group stage.
Meanwhile, Rangers had to come through qualifying and their triumph against PSV in Eindhoven yesterday evening means the two teams will be in the same draw for the first time in 15 years.
And finally, which teams are in Pot 4? 4️⃣
And last, but certainly not least, Pot 4. A couple of these teams are going to be in for a really tough time but they will definitely cause some problems of their own.
Marseille, Rangers and Celtic are perhaps the stand-out contenders in this group of teams and they are joined by Dinamo Zagreb, Copenhagen, Club Brugge, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifa.
Who are the Pot 3 representatives? 3️⃣
Yet again, there is some real pedigree in Pot 3 and there will be a good few teams in here that the teams in Pot 1 and 2 are extremely keen to avoid.
The teams are as follows: Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Bayer Leverkusen.
What about Pot 2? 2️⃣
You could quite easily mistake Pot 2 for Pot 1 this year; it's made up of some cracking teams!
Those teams are Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico, Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Tottenham.
Which teams make up Pot 1? 1️⃣
There is some excellent variety in Pot 1 this year, spearheaded by the current holders of the trophy Real Madrid. They are joined by the other current member of European royalty, holders of the Europa League Eintracht Frankfurt.
Then come the current domestic champions: Manchester City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, FC Porto and Ajax.
This season's ball ⚽️
UEFA released the 2022-23 Champions League ball earlier today and to no one's surprise, it's an absolute beauty.
Champions League group stage draw day 😍
Hello, good afternoon and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's Champions League group stage draw.
Real Madrid will be looking to defend yet another crown in this compeitition while Manchester City and PSG search for their first triumph.
Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham make up the rest of the English contingent while the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich also wait to find out the teams which other teams will join them at this stage.