Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool & more learn opponents

GOAL's Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones: "It could have been easier, but Liverpool fans will surely be looking at that Champions League draw with relish. Sure, none of those away trips are easy. Ajax, Napoli and Rangers are all clubs renowned for the red-hot atmosphere their fans create on home soil. All three will be tough, though we can expect Reds supporters to travel in huge numbers, particularly to Amsterdam and Glasgow.

"Napoli, in particular, look a force to be reckoned with this season, and beat Liverpool at this stage in both 2018 and 2019. They were one of the stronger Pot Three teams, and one Jurgen Klopp would have preferred to have avoided, for sure.

"But on the flip side, Liverpool will feel they got one of the better Pot One sides in Ajax, who may well lose key players before the transfer window closes, and they will back themselves to overcome Rangers, whatever kind of noise Ibrox makes.

"The games come thick and fast, starting in a couple of weeks’ time. Liverpool won all six of their group games last season, securing qualification with two to spare. If they were to repeat that this season, then they’ll have done extremely well."