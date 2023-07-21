Orlando vs Houston: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Orlando and Houston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City host Houston Dynamos in their opening fixture of the Leagues Cup as both teams look to register their first points after the clash.

Santos Laguna is the third team in the group. Orlando City enter the contest on the back of 2-1 victory against Atlanta United in the MLS.

Antonio Carlos and Duncan Maguire both found the back of the net on either side of the half to guide their side to victory.

Meanwhile, Houston Dynamo were locked in a goalless stalemate against Colorado in their previous MLS fixture as both sides failed to score a goal.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Orlando vs Houston kick-off time

Date: July 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT Venue: Exploria Stadium

Orlando and Houston face each other at the Exploria Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

How to watch Orlando vs Houston online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be available to watch on TV but can be streamed live online through Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Orlando team news

The home side has some massive injury concerns heading into the Leagues Cup this season. Michael Halliday has been ruled out due to a thigh concern while Adam Grinwis will be another absentee for manager Oscar Pareja.

Kenyan defender Abdi Salim is also another name on the injury table with a knee issue and could take ample of time to recover from it.

Orlando possible XI: Gallese; Smith, Carlos, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena, Angulo, Pereyra, Torres; McGuire.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Stajduhar, Otero Defenders: Schlegel, Carlos, Jansson, Williams, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Freeman Midfielders: Araujo, Cartagena, Juninho, Martins, Thorhallsson, Granados, Pereyra, Loyola, Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Mohammed Forwards: Kara, Enrique, McGuire, Lynn

Houston team news

Left-back Brad Smith and Nigerian forward Ifunanyachi Achara will be unavailable for selection owing to injuries. Tate Schmitt is another left-back in Houston Dynamo's side who is tipped to be sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering an ACL injury.

Houston's top scorer Amine Bassi has had a feast in front of goal having accumulated eight goals in the MLS and he'll be looking to add to his tally when the two sides meet at Exploria Stadium.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Sviatchenko, Micael, Smith; Artur, Herrera, Ulfarsson, Bassi, Quinones; Baird.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Murana Midfielders: Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste Forwards: Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila

Head-to-Head Record

Houston Dynamos have got the better of their rivals in their previous encounters. But despite the away side's dominance, Orlando emerged victorious in the previous match between the two sides.

Date Match Competition 19 June 2022 Orlando 2-1 Houston MLS 22 September 2019 Houston 2-1 Orlando MLS 23 September 2018 Orlando 0-0 Houston MLS 7 May 2017 Houston 4-0 Orlando MLS 9 July 2016 Orlando 0-0 Houston MLS

