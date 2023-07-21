Orlando vs Houston: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Orlando City host Houston Dynamos in their opening fixture of the Leagues Cup as both teams look to register their first points after the clash.
Santos Laguna is the third team in the group. Orlando City enter the contest on the back of 2-1 victory against Atlanta United in the MLS.
Antonio Carlos and Duncan Maguire both found the back of the net on either side of the half to guide their side to victory.
Meanwhile, Houston Dynamo were locked in a goalless stalemate against Colorado in their previous MLS fixture as both sides failed to score a goal.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Orlando vs Houston kick-off time
|Date:
|July 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT
|Venue:
|Exploria Stadium
Orlando and Houston face each other at the Exploria Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.
How to watch Orlando vs Houston online - TV channels & live streams
The game will not be available to watch on TV but can be streamed live online through Apple TV.
Team news & squads
Orlando team news
The home side has some massive injury concerns heading into the Leagues Cup this season. Michael Halliday has been ruled out due to a thigh concern while Adam Grinwis will be another absentee for manager Oscar Pareja.
Kenyan defender Abdi Salim is also another name on the injury table with a knee issue and could take ample of time to recover from it.
Orlando possible XI: Gallese; Smith, Carlos, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena, Angulo, Pereyra, Torres; McGuire.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gallese, Stajduhar, Otero
|Defenders:
|Schlegel, Carlos, Jansson, Williams, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Freeman
|Midfielders:
|Araujo, Cartagena, Juninho, Martins, Thorhallsson, Granados, Pereyra, Loyola, Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Mohammed
|Forwards:
|Kara, Enrique, McGuire, Lynn
Houston team news
Left-back Brad Smith and Nigerian forward Ifunanyachi Achara will be unavailable for selection owing to injuries. Tate Schmitt is another left-back in Houston Dynamo's side who is tipped to be sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering an ACL injury.
Houston's top scorer Amine Bassi has had a feast in front of goal having accumulated eight goals in the MLS and he'll be looking to add to his tally when the two sides meet at Exploria Stadium.
Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Sviatchenko, Micael, Smith; Artur, Herrera, Ulfarsson, Bassi, Quinones; Baird.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez
|Defenders:
|Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Murana
|Midfielders:
|Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste
|Forwards:
|Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila
Head-to-Head Record
Houston Dynamos have got the better of their rivals in their previous encounters. But despite the away side's dominance, Orlando emerged victorious in the previous match between the two sides.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|19 June 2022
|Orlando 2-1 Houston
|MLS
|22 September 2019
|Houston 2-1 Orlando
|MLS
|23 September 2018
|Orlando 0-0 Houston
|MLS
|7 May 2017
|Houston 4-0 Orlando
|MLS
|9 July 2016
|Orlando 0-0 Houston
|MLS