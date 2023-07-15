How to watch the Liga MX match between America and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America and Puebla will both be searching for their first win of the 2023 Liga MX campaign when the two sides meet at the Aztec Stadium on Sunday.

Andre Jardine's men started their season with a 2-1 home defeat against Juarez despite taking a 15th-minute lead through Leonard Suarez, while Los Camoteros were on the losing side of the 3-2 result against Santos Laguna wherein Federico Mancuello and Brayan Angulo were on target.

The hosts will have a game in hand as Puebla were earlier involved in a 1-1 draw with Tigres in their Gameweek 1 fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Club America vs Puebla kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 pm EDT Venue: Aztec Stadium

The Liga MX game between Club America and Puebla is scheduled for July 15, 2023, at the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City.

It will kick off at 9 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Club America vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

Live with GOAL GOAL Live updates

The game will not be broadcast live on TV and is not available to stream live online. However, GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Club America team news

Jonathan Rodriguez is yet to recover from a knee injury he suffered towards the end of last season.

Alejandro Zendejas was on international duty with the United States but may be available for selection for the hosts from the next game.

Club America possible XI: Jimenez; Alvarez, Araujo, Caceres, Layun; Sanchez, Dos Santos; Suarez, Valdes, Rodriguez; Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Reyes Defenders: Caceres, Araujo, Mere, Juarez, Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Rodriguez, Lainez, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, Martinez

Puebla team news

Puebla defender Brayan Angulo in back-to-back goals, and will hope to end up on the winning side this time around.

Meanwhile, Mexican forward Martin Barragan started on the bench against Santos Laguna, and will be raring to start from the first whistle.

Pueble possible XI: Rodriguez; Garcia, De Buen, Silva, Angulo, Velasco; Baltazar, Gonzalez, Mancuello; Martinez, Robles.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fraga, Rodriguez, Gomez Defenders: Silva, Maia, Orona, Olmedo, Angulo, Corral Midfielders: De Buen, Arce, Aguilar, Herrera, Zago, Mancuello, Gonzalez, Castillo, Ferrareis, Waller, Parra, Baltazar, Velasco, Ramirez, Garcia, Alvarez Forwards: Barragan, Aristeguieta, Martinez, Robles, Garcia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 22, 2023 Club America 2-2 Puebla Liga MX October 16, 2022 Club America 5-1 Puebla Liga MX October 13, 2022 Puebla 1-6 Club America Liga MX October 1, 2022 Puebla 1-2 Club America Liga MX May 15, 2022 Club America 3-2 Puebla Liga MX

Useful links