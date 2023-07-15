Club America and Puebla will both be searching for their first win of the 2023 Liga MX campaign when the two sides meet at the Aztec Stadium on Sunday.
Andre Jardine's men started their season with a 2-1 home defeat against Juarez despite taking a 15th-minute lead through Leonard Suarez, while Los Camoteros were on the losing side of the 3-2 result against Santos Laguna wherein Federico Mancuello and Brayan Angulo were on target.
The hosts will have a game in hand as Puebla were earlier involved in a 1-1 draw with Tigres in their Gameweek 1 fixture.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Club America vs Puebla kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 15, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Aztec Stadium
The Liga MX game between Club America and Puebla is scheduled for July 15, 2023, at the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City.
It will kick off at 9 pm EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Club America vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams
Live with GOAL
|GOAL
|Live updates
The game will not be broadcast live on TV and is not available to stream live online. However, GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.
Team news & squads
Club America team news
Jonathan Rodriguez is yet to recover from a knee injury he suffered towards the end of last season.
Alejandro Zendejas was on international duty with the United States but may be available for selection for the hosts from the next game.
Club America possible XI: Jimenez; Alvarez, Araujo, Caceres, Layun; Sanchez, Dos Santos; Suarez, Valdes, Rodriguez; Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagon, Jimenez, Reyes
|Defenders:
|Caceres, Araujo, Mere, Juarez, Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun
|Midfielders:
|Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Rodriguez, Lainez, Suarez
|Forwards:
|Quinones, Martin, Martinez
Puebla team news
Puebla defender Brayan Angulo in back-to-back goals, and will hope to end up on the winning side this time around.
Meanwhile, Mexican forward Martin Barragan started on the bench against Santos Laguna, and will be raring to start from the first whistle.
Pueble possible XI: Rodriguez; Garcia, De Buen, Silva, Angulo, Velasco; Baltazar, Gonzalez, Mancuello; Martinez, Robles.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Fraga, Rodriguez, Gomez
|Defenders:
|Silva, Maia, Orona, Olmedo, Angulo, Corral
|Midfielders:
|De Buen, Arce, Aguilar, Herrera, Zago, Mancuello, Gonzalez, Castillo, Ferrareis, Waller, Parra, Baltazar, Velasco, Ramirez, Garcia, Alvarez
|Forwards:
|Barragan, Aristeguieta, Martinez, Robles, Garcia
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 22, 2023
|Club America 2-2 Puebla
|Liga MX
|October 16, 2022
|Club America 5-1 Puebla
|Liga MX
|October 13, 2022
|Puebla 1-6 Club America
|Liga MX
|October 1, 2022
|Puebla 1-2 Club America
|Liga MX
|May 15, 2022
|Club America 3-2 Puebla
|Liga MX