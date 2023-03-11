Leeds United vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Leeds against Brighton in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States.

Brighton will be looking to boost their Premier League top five hopes when they take on relegation-threatened Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Seagulls regained their momentum with the 4-0 thrashing of West Ham at home last week after dropping five league points in the previous matches against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

On the other hand, the Whites were pegged back to a 1-0 defeat at Chelsea after Javi Gracia took overf as Leeds boss with a crucial 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Southampton in the Premier League.

Leeds United vs Brighton date & kick-off time

Game: Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET Venue: Elland Road, Leeds

How to watch Leeds United vs Brighton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock Premium

Leeds United team news & squad

Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw are out with long-term injuries. Moreover, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper and Luis Sinisterra are all doubtful to face Brighton.

Luke Ayling is likely to continue ahead of Rasmus Kristensen at right-back, and given Bamford's uncertainty, January signing Georginio Rutter would hope for another start in attack.

Meanwhile, Wilfried Gnonto is yearning to make it back in the XI but it would have to be at the cost of either Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison or Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Aaronson, Gnonto; Rutter

Position Players Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson, Robels Defenders Struijk, Koch, Wober, Cooper, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling Midfielders Adams, Roca, McKennie, Aaronson, Greenwood, Harrison, Sinisterra, Summerville Forwards Rutter, Bamford, Gnonto

Brighton team news & squad

Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder continue to be out with injuries, while Levi Colwill is likely to be available for selection after getting on the end of some action with the club's U-21 team last Sunday.

Tariq Lamptey developed a knee problem in the early minutes in the win over West Ham, and it's possible for Joel Veltman to start at right-back instead.

Jason Steele might continue in goal after displacing Robert Sanchez the last time out, with Danny Welbeck also pushing for a place among the front four of Solly March, Alexis MacAllister, Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gross; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson