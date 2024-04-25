How to watch today's LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The LA Lakers square off against the Denver Nuggets in a thrilling NBA matchup on April 25, 2024, at 10:00 pm EDT, at Crypto.com, in Los Angeles, CA, USA.

The LA Lakers are down 0-2 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Nuggets and have some serious work to do.

The Nuggets have a +431 scoring difference, which means they score 5.3 points more than their opponents each game. They score 114.9 points per game, which is 14th in the NBA, and they give up 109.6 points per game, which is sixth. The Lakers, on the other hand, score 118.0 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 117.4 points per game (23rd in the NBA), for a difference of +49 points.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Date and Tip-off Time

Date April 25, 2024 Time 10:00 pm EDT Arena Crypto.com Location Los Angeles, CA, USA

How to watch LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA matchup between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets live on TNT/truTV TV channel and MAX streaming platform.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Team News

LA Lakers team News

In terms of scoring and rebounds, Anthony Davis has been among the LA Lakers' most significant players, averaging 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

This season, the legendary LeBron James has averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game, which is a considerable contribution.

D'Angelo Russell averages 3.0 three-pointers per game.

With an average of 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game, Davis is a reliable and powerful defensive option on both sides of the court.

Denver Nuggets Team News

Nuggets talisman Nikola Jokic averages 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game, reinforcing his status as one of the league's best players.

With an average of 2.7 three-pointers per game, Michael Porter Jr. leads all active Nuggets players in three-point shooting and offers a vital long-range scoring threat.

Jokic and Peyton Watson increase the Nuggets' defensive output with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game respectively.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets in the NBA matchups: