How to watch today's LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The LA Lakers square off against the Denver Nuggets in a thrilling NBA matchup on April 25, 2024, at 10:00 pm EDT, at Crypto.com, in Los Angeles, CA, USA.
The LA Lakers are down 0-2 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Nuggets and have some serious work to do.
The Nuggets have a +431 scoring difference, which means they score 5.3 points more than their opponents each game. They score 114.9 points per game, which is 14th in the NBA, and they give up 109.6 points per game, which is sixth. The Lakers, on the other hand, score 118.0 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 117.4 points per game (23rd in the NBA), for a difference of +49 points.
LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Date and Tip-off Time
The LA Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets in a highly anticipated NBA matchup on April 25, 2024, at 10:00 pm EDT, at Crycpto.com, in Los Angeles, CA, USA.
|Date
|April 25, 2024
|Time
|10:00 pm EDT
|Arena
|Crypto.com
|Location
|Los Angeles, CA, USA
How to watch LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA matchup between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets live on TNT/truTV TV channel and MAX streaming platform.
LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Team News
LA Lakers team News
In terms of scoring and rebounds, Anthony Davis has been among the LA Lakers' most significant players, averaging 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
This season, the legendary LeBron James has averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game, which is a considerable contribution.
D'Angelo Russell averages 3.0 three-pointers per game.
With an average of 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game, Davis is a reliable and powerful defensive option on both sides of the court.
Denver Nuggets Team News
Nuggets talisman Nikola Jokic averages 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game, reinforcing his status as one of the league's best players.
With an average of 2.7 three-pointers per game, Michael Porter Jr. leads all active Nuggets players in three-point shooting and offers a vital long-range scoring threat.
Jokic and Peyton Watson increase the Nuggets' defensive output with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game respectively.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the result of the last five meetings between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets in the NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|23 April 2024
|Lakers 99-101 Nuggets
|21 April 2024
|Lakers 103-114 Nuggets
|03 March 2024
|Nuggets 124-114 Lakers
|09 Feb 2024
|Nuggets 114-106 Lakers
|25 Oct 2023
|Lakers 107-119 Nuggets