How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The epic NBA battle between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers will take place on April 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Madison Square Garden.
It's been an exciting first round of the NBA Playoffs, and the New York Knicks now have a 3-1 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers after defeating them hard 97–92 on April 28, 2024.
The Knicks have an amazing record of 106.5 points, 46.3 rebounds, and 22 assists per game on average in this season.
Meanwhile, the 76ers have been competitive, scoring 105.5 points, grabbing 38.8 rebounds, and dishing out 22.5 assists per game this season.
New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and Tip-off Time
The New York Knicks will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a highly anticipated NBA game on April 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at Madison Square Garden, in Manhattan, New York.
|Date
|April 30, 2024
|Time
|7:00 pm ET
|Arena
|Madison Square Garden
|Location
|Manhattan, New York
How to watch New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers live on TNT through MAX.
New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Team News
New York Knicks Team News
26-year-old Mitchell Robinson's status will once again be in question for the game.
Meanwhile, point guard Jalen Brunson, has led the scoring surge with an incredible 33 points and 9 assists, showcasing his versatility as a scorer and facilitator.
Philadelphia 76ers Team News
30-year-old Joel Embiid has shown how strong he is defensively for the 76ers by blocking 35 shots, showing how dominant he is in the paint. Embiid has also shown how versatile he is by grabbing nine rebounds, which made his effect on both ends of the court even stronger.
Cameron Payne, has helped on defense with 1.33 blocks, showing how committed the 76ers are as a team to protecting the basket.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the result of the last five meetings between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|April 28 2024
|Knicks 97-92 76ers
|April 25 2024
|76ers 125-114 Knicks
|April 22 2024
|Knicks 104-101 76ers
|April 20 2024
|Knicks 111-101 76ers
|March 12 2024
|Knicks 106-79 76ers