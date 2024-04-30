How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The epic NBA battle between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers will take place on April 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Madison Square Garden.

It's been an exciting first round of the NBA Playoffs, and the New York Knicks now have a 3-1 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers after defeating them hard 97–92 on April 28, 2024.

The Knicks have an amazing record of 106.5 points, 46.3 rebounds, and 22 assists per game on average in this season.

Meanwhile, the 76ers have been competitive, scoring 105.5 points, grabbing 38.8 rebounds, and dishing out 22.5 assists per game this season.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and Tip-off Time

The New York Knicks will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a highly anticipated NBA game on April 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at Madison Square Garden, in Manhattan, New York.

Date April 30, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Arena Madison Square Garden Location Manhattan, New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers live on TNT through MAX.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Team News

New York Knicks Team News

26-year-old Mitchell Robinson's status will once again be in question for the game.

Meanwhile, point guard Jalen Brunson, has led the scoring surge with an incredible 33 points and 9 assists, showcasing his versatility as a scorer and facilitator.

Philadelphia 76ers Team News

30-year-old Joel Embiid has shown how strong he is defensively for the 76ers by blocking 35 shots, showing how dominant he is in the paint. Embiid has also shown how versatile he is by grabbing nine rebounds, which made his effect on both ends of the court even stronger.

Cameron Payne, has helped on defense with 1.33 blocks, showing how committed the 76ers are as a team to protecting the basket.

Head-to-Head Records

