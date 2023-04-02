Liverpool and PSG have both shortlisted South Korean and Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae as they look to revamp their defences this summer.

Napoli breakout start attracting lots of attention

PSG eyeing defender for revamp

South Korean's preferred destination is Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli's impressive season is being spearheaded by the deadly duo of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen, but Kim has been equally impressive. His performances have landed him on the shortlist of several clubs such as PSG and Liverpool.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Footmercato believe that Kim is in no hurry to leave Napoli on the verge of their third ever Scudetto, but suggest he may be open to leaving to Liverpool if he was offered the role of a guaranteed starter at Anfield.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While it seems Liverpool lead the race to sign Kim, the asking price may be a stumbling block. The Italian side are looking to tie the imposing defender to a new contract, inserting a release clause of €90 million (£79m/$97m), suggesting they value the defender highly. Liverpool are not known to spend such high amounts on one player, but improving their squad may require dipping into their pockets more than they would like.

WHAT NEXT FOR KIM & NAPOLI? The Partenopei restart their bid to win the Scudetto by hosting AC Milan, incidentally their opponents in the upcoming Champions League quarter-finals. They then face Lecce before their first leg against Milan on April 12.

In terms of the summer, Manchester United has also been linked with Kim and an intense battle for his signature could be about to begin.