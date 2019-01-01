Aidil praised professional Kedah in securing last four spot

Kedah took another step towards repeating their 2017 effort in the Malaysia Cup after easily disposing off PKNP FC in the quarterfinal.

failed miserably in their campaign last season when they got knocked out in the group stage but a year on, Aidil Sharin is leading his charges to completely better that record by marching in the semi-final after a 4-1 second leg win over that gives them a 6-2 aggregate win.

Farhan Roslan (24'), Jonathan Bauman (25') , David Rowley (72') and Fayadh Zulkifli (90') all scored for The Red Eagles at Darul Aman Stadium while Mukhairi Ajmal's 80th minute for the visitors to be nothing but scant consolation as Aidil's boys ran out comfortable winners.

"We have to give the credit to the players and staff because they worked really hard. Performance-wise it wasn't our best but result-wise I think we got what we wanted. It was important to get the two goals in the first half and it was comfortable for us after that.

"We can still improve and we need to work harder. We have three weeks break but I'm not here for two of those because I'm away in for the pro coaching course. There's only three days of training once I'm back so I'm putting my trust in my staff to be do what needs to be done," said Aidil in the post-match press conference.

Kedah will take on in the semi-final with the first leg being played at Alor Setar. Aidil have not managed to gain a victory over Pahang in the two times that his team has played each other this season and will be looking to make it third time lucky.

However much of the planning and instructions will have to come from elsewhere as Aidil continues the next part of his AFC Pro Diploma coaching course in Japan and will be relying on his staff led by assistant coach Victor Andrag to whip the boys into shape for the vital first leg.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram