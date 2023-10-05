Salt in Liverpool's wounds: Panel rules that Diogo Jota red card vs Tottenham was also wrong amid Luis Diaz VAR farce

Diogo Jota was wrongly sent off during Liverpool's loss against Tottenham Hotspur, according to a panel of experts.

Jota sent off versus Tottenham

Spurs beat the Reds 2-1

Jota sent off wrongfully, panel confirms

WHAT HAPPENED? According to ESPN, the Premier League's Independent Key Match Incidents Panel has ruled that Jota was wrongly sent off against Spurs. Jota made two tackles on Destiny Udogie within a minute, leading to a red card, but the panel have now ruled that the second challenge was not worthy of a second booking.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool already had reason to feel hard done by the officials during the 2-1 loss to Ange Postecoglou's side, after the PGMOL confirmed Luis Díaz's disallowed goal in the first half should have stood, despite being ruled out by VAR.

The error occurred due to the VAR officials believing the on-field decision was a goal, despite the linesman flagging for off-side shortly after the Columbian winger had lashed his effort past Guglielmo Vicario in the Spurs goal.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has since called for the fixture to be replayed, after the club issued a statement seeking a "resolution" to the issue.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's men must turn their attentions away from the off-field issues regarding VAR, as they look to focus on their Europa League fixture against Royal Union SG on Thursday and league clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.