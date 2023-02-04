Jadon Sancho posts emotional message to Man Utd fans after returning to social media

Jadon Sancho posted an emotional message on social media after he returned to action for the first time in three months on Wednesday in the EFL Cup.

Sancho back for Manchester United

Made second-half cameo against Nottingham Forest

Said he's ready to give his all

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho made his first appearance for United since October against Nottingham Forest after some "physical and mental" problems and posted an emotional message on social media thanking the fans. It was his first post back on any platform after he deleted all content late last year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As the season started, Sancho looked to be integral to Erik ten Hag's rebuild, scoring two goals in their opening five games including a composed finished against Liverpool. Since then he has seen a drop-off in form, and had been training alone since the World Cup after being excluded from the Dutchman's first-team plans.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO & MAN UNITED? The Red Devils take on Crystal Palace next in the Premier League and Sancho will be hoping to gain more minutes as he eyes a full return to first team action.