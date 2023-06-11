Israel U20 vs South Korea U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U20 World Cup third-place play-off

Israel are all set to face South Korea in the third-place play-off match of the U20 World Cup on Sunday at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata.
Israel's scintillating run of form in the ongoing World Cup came to an end in the semi-final after they went down 1-0 against Uruguay. They finished second in their group behind Colombia and then beat Uzbekistan and Brazil in the two knockout games respectively to reach the last-four stage.
South Korea, on the other hand, fought valiantly against Italy but eventually faltered going down 2-1 which ended their dream of winning the coveted trophy.
Israel vs South Korea kick-off time
|Date:
|June 11
|Kick-off time:
|1:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona
The third-place play-off match between Israel U20 and South Korea U20 will kick-off at 1:30 pm ET at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata.
Team news & squads
Israel team news
Israel forward Dor Turgeman shrugged off an injury concern and played the full 90 minutes for his side in their semi-final clash against Uruguay and is likely to feature once again in the team's starting lineup in the third-place play-off.
Ofir Haim has a fully fit squad at his disposal ahead of their final game of the U20 World Cup.
Israel possible lineup: Tzarfati; Feingold, Lemkin, Israelov, Revivo; Binyamin, Madmon; Senior, Abed, Shibli; Turgeman.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tzarfati, Melika, Greis
|Defenders:
|Lemkin, Israelov, Fuchs, Edri, Revivo, Ben Harush, Feingold
|Midfielders:
|Kancepolsky, Nawi, Madmon, Binyamin, Abed, Salman, Lugassy, Shibli, Senior
|Forwards:
|Turgeman, Khalaili
South Korea team news
The South Korean squad also does not have any injury concerns ahead of their crucial clash against Israel.
Kim Eun-jung, though, could make a couple of changes in the lineup by bringing in Lee Ji-Han and Kim Yong-Hak.
South Korea possible lineup: Jun-hong; Chang-woo, Ji-soo, Seok-hyeon, Ye-hoon; Sang-yun, Hyun-bin; Ji-han, Seung-won, Joon-ho; Young-Hak.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Joonhong, Junghun, Hyunho
|Defenders:
|Changwoo, Intaek, Seokhyun Chanouk, Yahoon, Youngkwang, Seojoon, Jisoo
|Midfielders:
|Hyunbin, Yonghak, Seungwon, Junho, Seongjin, Sangyoon, Seungjoon, Jihan
|Forwards:
|Seungho, Youngjun
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first-ever encounter between the Israel U20 and South Korea U20 sides.