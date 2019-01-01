ISL: Tunisia international Mohamed Larbi joins Mumbai City FC
Mumbai City FC have roped in Tunisian attacking midfielder Mohamed Wael Larbi for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19.
The 32-year-old joins the Mumbaikars from Tunisian Ligue 1 2018-19 champions ES Tunis. In France, where he spent most of his professional competitive football, he was runner-up with GFC Ajaccio in the Ligue 2.
Representing his country, Larbi has won the CAF Champions League twice (2018, 2018-19) and finished runner-up in the 2018-19 CAF Super Cup.
"Happy to join Mumbai City FC for the next four months," the player took to his social media handle to announce his next move.
Heureux de rejoindre @MumbaiCityFC pour les 4 prochains mois 🇮🇳⚽️🇹🇳🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/WiSMmHM1yc— Mohamed LARBI (@10MohamedLarbi) September 6, 2019
Larbi's Ligue 1 bout with Ajaccio lasted only for a season wherein he scored eight times in 30 appearances.
Mumbai City made it to the play-offs on two occasions (2016 and 2018-19) but failed to make it past the semi-finals.