How to watch today’s Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, start time, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the start time and team news.

The clash between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers is set to take place on March 29, 2024, at 11:00 PM ET in an NBA Match.

The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers are fighting for important wins as they go through their respective conferences. The Pacers are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-32 record. They bring their high-scoring offense, which scores an average of 123.3 points per game, and their tough defense, which grabs an average of 41.4 rebounds per game. As for the Lakers, they are 9th in the Western Conference with a record of 40-32. They have a strong offense, scoring 117.8 points per game on average, and they are also very good at moving the ball. giving out 28.6 assists per game on average. The Lakers barely beat the Pacers in their most recent meeting, on March 25, 2024, with a score of 150-145.

This shows how intense and competitive their upcoming game will be. Both teams are desperate to get an important win, so fans can expect a tough battle featuring some of the best NBA players and athletes.

Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date & Time

The NBA match between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers will take place on 29 March 2024 at 11:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana, United States.

Date 29 March 2024 Time 11:00 PM ET Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game online - TV Channels & Live Streams

In the United States, the Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers game will be shown live on Bally Sports. Fans can also catch the game live on FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for NBA and general sports fans.

Radio listeners can also tune in to SiriusXM, 93.5/107.5 The Fan for Pacers fans, and ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKWQ for Lakers fans. Both stations offer full coverage of the game through audio analysis.

Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers Team News

Indiana Pacers Team News

The Indiana Pacers are getting ready for their game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but they have to deal with a major illness. B. Mathurin's shoulder injury makes their game plan more complicated and forces them to change their squad and strategy. Despite this loss, the Pacers can stay competitive by depending on the outstanding play of their best players. Tyrese Haliburton becomes an important player. He averages an impressive 20.4 points per game and 11.1 assists per game, showing that he can score points and set up plays well. Additionally, Myles Turner's abilities to block shots (averaging 1.8 blocks per game) and grab boards ( an average of 7.0 per game) are very important for the Pacers' defense. With these star players leading the way, the Pacers hope to get past their problems and put on a good show against the Lakers, showing that they are tough and determined on the court.

Los Angeles Lakers Team News

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a string of injury setbacks as they get ready for their next game against the Indiana Pacers. As Jarred Vanderbilt is out with a foot injury and Jalen Hood-Schifino is out with a back injury, the Lakers' rotation and backups are both affected. Despite these failures, the Lakers can still be competitive because their best players keep playing great. LeBron James is still the best player in the NBA. He averages an amazing 25.4 points per game and 8.1 assists per game, showing how good he is at scoring and setting up plays. Alongside him, Anthony Davis anchors the Lakers' paint defense with his crucial contributions to rebounding (12.6 rebounds on average per game) and shot-blocking (2.4 blocks on average per game). With these star players leading the way, the Lakers hope to overcome problems and put on a good show against the Pacers, showing that they are tough and determined as they try to win on the court.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA matches: