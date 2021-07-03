'I don't want to talk about Manchester United' - Sancho wants to focus on England after first Euro 2020 start

The winger is set to complete a move to the Old Trafford club, but that is not something he is contemplating right now

Jadon Sancho says that he will not think about a move to Manchester United while England remain in Euro 2020.

The Borussia Dortmund winger is on the brink of a switch to Old Trafford. The clubs have reached an agreement over a fee and only the formalities of the deal need take place before he becomes a Manchester United player.

On Saturday, he was given his first start for England at the European Championship as the Three Lions beat Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-finals, and he has promised this is where his focus will continue to lie.

Article continues below

What was said?

"To be fair, I don't want to talk about Manchester United. Right now I just want to focus on England,” he told BBC Radio5 Live when quizzed about his upcoming move.

Instead, he focused on the European Championship match, which took place in Rome.

"I'm feeling over the moon. Today was must-win and I'm just happy to have got an opportunity to play. This is a special moment for me,” he said.

"Every time I haven't been playing I've been going back to training and been giving it everything.

"I've just been focusing on myself while I've been at England. I've always been ready if I needed to come on.

"We knew today was going to be a big game, Ukraine are a very good side. I'm delighted.”

What next?

Sancho will hope to feature in Wednesday’s semi-final against Denmark at Wembley, then potentially in the final versus Spain or Italy a week on Sunday.

Only after the tournament is over for England will he complete his move to Manchester United.

Further Reading

XXX