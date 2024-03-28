How to watch today's Houston Astros vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

The Houston Astros are all set to host the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park, with both sides looking to begin the 2024 MLB campaign with a thundering win.

The Houston Astros failed to defend their title as the 2022 winners lost the title last year, but the home side will be looking to begin the new campaign on a high. The Astros won three games on the bounce in the Spring Break, and a win against the Yankees would boost their high confidence.

The most decorated MLB side kicks off another thundering campaign as the New York Yankees begin their hunt for the 28th title. It's been over a decade and a half since the Yankees got their hands on the illustrious prize, and the powerhouses look to turn around their fortunes this time out.

Houston Astros vs New York Yankees: Date & First Pitch Time

The Houston Astros will cross swords with the New York Yankees on Thursday, March 28, 2024, with the first pitch scheduled at 4:10 pm ET / 1:10 pm PT in the US.

The two sides are scheduled to take the field at Minute Maid Park, a Houston, Texas stadium.

Date Thursday, March 28, 2024 Tip-off time 4:10 pm ET / 1:10 pm PT Arena Minute Maid Park Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Astros vs New York Yankees on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between Houston Astros and New York Yankees on MLB.tv

.

Houston Astros vs New York Yankees Rosters and Injury Reports

Houston Astros

American international Corey Julks had an astounding 2024 Spring Break with three runs, 11 hits, two doubles, six strikeouts, and a batting average of 0.262.

Alex Bregman managed six runs and 13 hits in the Spring Break, and he could be another crucial name for the Astros.

Justin Verlander (shoulder), Shawn Dubin (shoulder), Oliver Ortega (elbow), Jose Urquidy (forearm), Lance McCullers Jr (forearm), Dixon Machado (quadriceps), Chris Gittens (meniscus), Kendall Graveman (shoulder), Luis Garcia (elbow), Jonathan Eric Sprinkle are the injury absentees.

New York Yankees

Anthony Volpe had a batting average of 0.333 during Spring Training alongside Oscar Gonzalez, who also had a similar batting average. Anthony Volpe has managed 14 hits and leads the charts for the Yankees with three doubles and a triple.

Luis Gil had the maximum strikeouts for the Yankees, with 18 in four games, and Carlos Rondon had the second-highest, with 14.

Oscar Gonzalez (orbital fracture), DJ LeMahieu (foot), Gerrit Cole (elbow), Oswald Peraza (shoulder), Jasson Dominguez (elbow), Tommy Kahnle (elbow), Art Warren, Lou Trivino (elbow), Scott Effross (back), and Sean Herman are the injury casualties for the visitors.

Jorbit Vivas and James Norwood are listed as day-to-day reserves for the Yankees.

Recent results

Houston Astros

Date Opponent Result 27 March 2024 St. Louis (W) 9-4 26 March 2024 New York Mets (W) 13-5 25 March 2024 St. Louis (W) 9-1 21 March 2024 Miami (T) 3-3 20 March 2024 Washington (L) 10-1

