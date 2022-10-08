'Haaland needs assists, Mbappe builds goals from nothing' - Inter legend Milito weighs in on best striker debate

Inter legend Diego Milito has his say on the debate of who is the better striker between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Milito compares Haaland and Mbappe

Mbappe like Ronaldo

Prefers Mbappe over Haaland

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Inter forward suggested that he prefers Mbappe over Haaland as the Frenchman has the ability to create goals for himself, while the Manchester City striker needs assists to score goals.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milito said: "The way I am, I’ve always liked players more who can solve it themselves. Someone like Haaland, who is simply devastating, always needs assists from his teammates. Mbappé, on the other hand, sometimes builds the goal himself, from nothing. But, in the same way, he knows how to give assists and find goals.

"Perhaps the Frenchman, for his panther-like explosiveness, has something of Ronaldo 'The Phenomenon', who for me after Messi is the greatest of all. The Norwegian’s physical structure makes you think, instead, of other centre-forwards of size: a Vieri in Italy or a Martin Palermo in Argentina. Powerful and incredible inside the penalty area. Haaland brought this model into a new era and a new dimension.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola too had mentioned that his star needs his teammates to score goals when comparing him to Lionel Messi and suggested that the Argentine is beyond any comparisons.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND AND MBAPPE? Both the stars are currently leading the Golden Boot race in their respective leagues. While Mbappe has scored eight goals in as many games in the Ligue 1, Haaland has netted 14 times in eight Premier League matches thus far.