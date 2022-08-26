'He will stay here' - Guardiola confirms that Barcelona target Bernardo Silva will 'absolutely' not leave Man City

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Bernardo Silva will stay at Manchester City after the Portugal star was linked with a move away from the Etihad.

Barcelona and PSG linked with moves

Guardiola happy for star to stay

Set to feature vs Crystal Palace

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona have been linked with a move for Bernardo after investing heavily in their squad all summer, while recent reports claim that Paris Saint-Germain have made a £60 million ($70.7m) move late in the window.

However, the City boss told a news conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace that the club had not received any offers with five days until the transfer window closes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He will stay here, absolutely," Guardiola said. "We didn’t have any phone calls from any club regarding Bernardo Silva, so he is staying."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The future of Bernardo has been the one outstanding issue for City in the transfer window and it is now unlikely that there will be any incomings or outgoings before deadline day.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? If there are no more transfers, City will end the window with a net profit of around £33m, despite signing Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Stefan Ortega and Sergio Gomez.

WHAT NEXT FOR? Bernardo made his first start of the season in the 3-3 draw with Newcastle and will be in the squad for the match against Palace, who were the only side City failed to score against last season.