How to watch today’s Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers are set to meet in a high-voltage MLB matchup on May 06, 2024, at 6:10 pm EDT, at Progressive Field.
Cleveland Guardians are leading the American League Central standings, with a brilliant record of 22 wins and 12 losses. Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers have a good record of 18 wins and 16 losses, ranking them 4th in the AL Central.
The Cleveland Guardians average 4.94 runs per game, currently ranking them 7th in the league for now. The Detroit Tigers, however, are in 21st position with 3.91 runs per game on average.
The Cleveland Guardians currently have 35 home runs, placing them 13th in the league. The Detroit Tigers, on the other hand, are in 24th with 29 home runs as of now.
Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch Time
The thrilling MLB battle between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers will be in action on May 06, 2024, at 6:10 pm ET, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.
|Date
|May 06, 2024
|Time
|6:10 pm ET / 3:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Progressive Field
|Location
|Cleveland, Ohio
How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this MLB matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers live on FS1's TV Channels and the DirecTV Streaming Platform.
Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers Team News
Cleveland Guardians Team News
Right-handed pitcher Eli Morgan is on the 15-day injured list with his right shoulder inflammation.
Left fielder Steve Kwan was placed on the 10-day IL with a hamstring issue
Detroit Tigers Team News
Infielder Gio Urshela is listed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury.
Right-handed pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long is going to miss the rest of the season because he will undergo groin surgery.Wenceel Perez is also currently dealing with an illness.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers in the MLB matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Oct 01 2023
|Tigers 5-2 Guardians
|Sep 30 2023
|Tigers 8-0 Guardians
|Sep 29 2023
|Tigers 5-7 Guardians
|Aug 20 2023
|Guardians 1-4 Tigers
|Aug 19 2023
|Guardians 3-4 Tigers