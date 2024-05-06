How to watch today’s Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

Apple TV+ have acquired exclusive rights to two MLB matches, shown nationally, every Friday night .

Offers national TV coverage of channels such as ESPN, FOX, FS1 and TBS .

Hulu provide local TV access to fans of the White Sox, Mets, Athletics, Phillies and Giants .

Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings . Highlights available on MLB Strikezone .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

The Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers are set to meet in a high-voltage MLB matchup on May 06, 2024, at 6:10 pm EDT, at Progressive Field.

Cleveland Guardians are leading the American League Central standings, with a brilliant record of 22 wins and 12 losses. Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers have a good record of 18 wins and 16 losses, ranking them 4th in the AL Central.

The Cleveland Guardians average 4.94 runs per game, currently ranking them 7th in the league for now. The Detroit Tigers, however, are in 21st position with 3.91 runs per game on average.

The Cleveland Guardians currently have 35 home runs, placing them 13th in the league. The Detroit Tigers, on the other hand, are in 24th with 29 home runs as of now.

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The thrilling MLB battle between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers will be in action on May 06, 2024, at 6:10 pm ET, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date May 06, 2024 Time 6:10 pm ET / 3:10 pm PT Venue Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this MLB matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers live on FS1's TV Channels and the DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers Team News

Cleveland Guardians Team News

Right-handed pitcher Eli Morgan is on the 15-day injured list with his right shoulder inflammation.

Left fielder Steve Kwan was placed on the 10-day IL with a hamstring issue

Detroit Tigers Team News

Infielder Gio Urshela is listed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury.

Right-handed pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long is going to miss the rest of the season because he will undergo groin surgery.

Head-to-Head Records

Wenceel Perez is also currently dealing with an illness.

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers in the MLB matchups: