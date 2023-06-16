Gibraltar vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

France will look to maintain their 100 percent record in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers when they take on Gibraltar in Algarve, Portugal, on Friday.
About six months since that World Cup final defeat on penalties against Argentina, Didier Deschamps' side leads their European Championship qualifying group having last defeated Ireland 1-0 in March following a 4-0 win over the Dutch.
Bottom or at the opposite end in Group B, Gibraltar have so far suffered three-nil defeats against both Greece and Netherlands.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Gibraltar vs France kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 16, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Estadio Algarve
The Euro 2024 qualifying game between Gibraltar and France is scheduled for June 16, 2023, at Estadio Algarve in Algarve, Portugal.
It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Gibraltar vs France online - TV channels & live streams
|fuboTV
|Watch here
|Fox Soccer Plus
|Watch here
The game will be televised live on fuboTV and Fox Soccer Plus in the United States.
Team news & squads
Gibraltar team news
Julio Ribas will have to do without Liam Walker, who is suspended, while Graeme Torrilla, Julian Valarino, Reece Styche and Michael Yome were left out of the squad.
22-year-old Niels Hartman will be hoping to earn his first senior start after coming on as a substitute against the Netherlands in March.
On the other hand, Roy Chipolina, 40, would use his experience alongside Jayce Olivero and Bernardo Lopes at center-back.
There are good chances that Cadiz midfielder Nicholas Pozo will start in midfield.
Gibraltar possible XI: Coleing; Sergeant, R. Chipolina, Lopes, Olivero, Britto; Hernandez, Pozo, Ronan, Casciaro; Coombes.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Banda, Hankins, Coleing
|Defenders:
|Jolley, J. Chipolina, Sergeant, Hartman, Lopes, Olivero, R. Chipolina, Santos, Mouelhi, Britto
|Midfielders:
|Pozo, Valarino, Ronan, Hernandez, Torilla
|Forwards:
|Casciaro, Styche, Yome, Coombes
France team news
Adrien Rabiot had to pull out of the squad on account of a calf injury, and Boubacar Kamara has been called in place of the Juventus midfielder.
William Saliba, Paul Pogba, Lucas Hernandez and N'Golo Kante remain sidelined with their injury woes, while the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Ousmane Dembele and Wesley Fofana have found their way in this time around, with Fofana eyeing his first cap for Les Bleus on Friday.
Kolo Muani may assume the lead role in attack, ahead of Olivier Giroud, while Kylian Mbappe should be involved here. With Kingsley Coman or Dembele on the right, Antoine Griezmann will be depolyed in the number 10 position.
France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, W. Fofana, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Y. Fofana; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Samba, Maignan, Areola
|Defenders:
|Pavard, Disasi, Upamecano, Kounde, Konate, Todibo, Camavinga, Hernandez
|Midfielders:
|Nkunku, Fofana, Tchouameni, Kamara, Veretout, K. Thuram
|Forwards:
|Dembele, Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe, M. Thuram, Kolo Muani, Diaby, Coman
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first-ever meeting between Gibraltar and France.