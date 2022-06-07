Germany vs England: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Saturday, with Germany and England meeting in a Group A3 contest.
These sides last met in 2021, with England playing to a 2-0 victory. In the last three meetings between these sides, each has one win, with the other match ending in a scoreless draw.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Germany vs England
|Date
|June 7, 2022
|Times
|2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|fubo Sports Network
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Germany roster
|Goalkeepers
|Neuer, Trapp, Baumann
|Defenders
|Rüdiger, Sule, Kehrer, Klostermann, Tah, Henrichs, Raum, Schlotterbeck
|Midfielders
|Kimmich, Gundogan, Reus, Goretzka, Brandt, Havertz, Musiala, Hofmann, Stach
Forwards
|Muller, Werner, Sane, Gnabry, Nmecha, Adeyemi
Germany comes into Tuesday’s match tied for second place in Group A3.
In its first match of group play, the team drew 1-1 with Italy. After a 70th minute goal from Italy’s Lorenzo Pellegrini, Germany was able to quickly answer, as Joshua Kimmich scored just three minutes later to equalize the match. Germany dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for 68% of the match. The team had twice as many shots on target as Italy.
Now, Germany will try to get its first win of this contest. It hasn’t lost a match since its Euro 2020 defeat to England last June and had won eight matches in a row before drawing its last two matches.
Predicted Germany starting XI: Kehrer, Rudiger, Sule, Henrichs, Goretzka, Kimmich, Sané, Muller, Gnabry, Werner; Neuer
|Position
|England roster
|Goalkeepers
|Pickford, Pope, Ramsdale
|Defenders
|Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Alexander-Arnold, James, Coady, Tomori, Guéhi, Justin
|Midfielders
|Rice, Mount, Phillips, Bellingham, Ward-Prowse, Gallagher
|Forwards
|Sterling, Kane, Grealish, Foden, Saka, Abraham, Bowen
England is the only team in UEFA Nations League Group A3 without a point after the first matchday.
Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Hungary saw England control the ball like it wanted to, with possession for 58% of the match. And the team had four shots on target and 12 total shots. But the English side couldn’t break through with a goal. A penalty from Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai made the difference in the match.
The loss was England’s first since November 2020, when it fell 2-0 to Belgium in a Nations League group match.
Predicted England starting XI: Maguire, Coady, Walker, Trippier, Rice, Bellingham, Alexander-Arnold, Mount, Kane, Bowen; Pickford
Last five results
|Germany results
|England results
|Italy 1-1 Germany (Jun 4)
|Hungary 1-0 England (Jun 4)
|Netherlands 1-1 Germany (Mar 29)
|England 3-0 Ivory Coast (Mar 29)
|Germany 2-0 Israel (Mar 26)
|England 2-1 Switzerland (Mar 26)
|Armenia 1-4 Germany (Nov 14 2021)
|San Marino 0-10 England (Nov 15 2021)
|Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein (Nov 11 2021)
|England 5-0 Albania (Nov 12 2021)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|6/21/2021
|England 2-0 Germany
|11/10/2017
|England 0-0 Germany
|3/22/2017
|Germany 1-0 England
|3/26/2016
|Germany 2-3 England
|11/19/2013
|England 0-1 Germany