FC Dallas vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Dallas and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Friday, July 21, FC Dallas will host Charlotte at the Toyota Stadium for the start of their Leagues Cup tournament.

Watch the Leagues Cup live on Apple TV

The visitors recently played to a 1-1 MLS match against the Seattle Sounders. Both goals were scored in the opening period, with Bernard Kamungo's equaliser offsetting Sam Junqua's own goal.

Meanwhile, Charlotte lost 2-0 against CF Montreal. First-half goals from Kwadwo Opoku and Chinonso Offor propelled the Canadian team to victory.

Now both sides will concentrate on the continent. Necaxa from Mexico completes the trio of teams in Group 11 of the competition.

FC Dallas vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

Date: Jul 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Venue: Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas and Charlotte FC face off on Jul 21 at Toyota Stadium. Kickoff is set for 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch FC Dallas vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Dallas team news

FC Dallas has a long list of injuries with Paul Arriola, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Sebastian Lletget, Ema Twumasi, Paxton Pomykal, and Tarik Scott unavailable due to various knocks. Jesus Ferreira has been their top scorer so far, with 10 strikes to his name in all competitions.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Jesus, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Velasco, Quignon, Cerrillo, Obrian; Jimenez, Ferreira

Position Players Goalkeepers Paes, Maurer Defenders Farfan, Geovane, Martinez, Ibegaha, Korca, Geovane, Tafari, Endeley Midfielders Pomykal, Cerrillo, Quignon, Mulato, Korca, Norris Forwards Ferreira, Velasco, Obria, Junqua, Kamungo

Charlotte team news

Due to injuries, George Marks, Kerwin Vargas and Guzman Corujo are all out for the foreseeable future. Their top scorer is Karol Swiderski who has scored seven goals in all competitions.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Sobocinski, Malanda, Afful; Westwood, Bronico, Bender; Vargas, Swiderski, Meram.

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Kahlina Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Gaines

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have never played against each other. This will be the first time they will face each other.

Useful links