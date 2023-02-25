Everton vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Everton against Aston Villa in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States.

Everton seek redemption under new boss Sean Dyche when they host Aston Villa at Goodison Park in Saturday's Premier League encounter.

The Toffees recently picked themselves up with 1-0 wins in their last two home games against Arsenal and Leeds United, coming either side of their 2-0 Merseyside defeat by Liverpool, but still need to steer away from sitting just a point above the relegation-threatened sides.

On the other hand, Unai Emery's Villa are on a downward spiral, having lost their last three league games - the last ending in a 4-2 defeat against Arsenal. They are currently 11th and will be keen to rekindle their hopes of finishing in the top half.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

Everton vs Aston Villa date & kick-off time

Game: Everton vs Aston Villa Date: February 25, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

Everton team news & squad

Amadou Onana's knock to the knee in the Leeds win is not believed to be serious, but Dyche may not expect Dominic Calvert-Lewin to return from a thigh problem yet. Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson and James Garner are also out injured.

Neal Maupay will continue to fill in for Calvert-Lewin up front.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; McNeil, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, Iwobi; Maupay

Position Players Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan Defenders Tarkowski, Mina, Godfrey, Coady, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Vinagre, Coleman Midfielders Onana, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi Forwards Maupay, Simms, Gray, McNeil

Aston Villa team news & squad

It's much too soon for Diego Carlos to return to action, although the Brazilian has joined full training.

With Robin Olsen and Jed Steer in the treatment room, Emiliano Martinez is undisputed in goal, while Philippe Coutinho is also expected to continue in attack alongside the in-form Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho