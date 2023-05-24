Espanyol vs Atletico: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the La Liga match between Espanyol and Atlético, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will lock horns with Espanyol in La Liga on Wednesday at the RCDE Stadium.

The hosts haven’t won any of their last five meetings with Atletico while the Rojiblancos have triumphed in three of their last six away matches against Espanyol.

With 72 points from 35 games, Diego Simeone's men are ahead of Real Madrid in the standings by a point and will look to further strengthen their grip with a victory over the Catalan side. Moreover, they are in good form as Antoine Griezmann & Co. have won 10 of their last 12 matches in La Liga (L2), making them the team with the most wins in the competition since the start of March.

Meanwhile, Espanyol are battling relegation and are currently in the 19th position with 34 points from 35 games. Getafe and Real Valladolid are ahead of them by a point and Sergi Darder must once again put his best foot forward just as he did against Rayo Vallecano over the weekend to help his team cause an upset.

Three points are like gold dust at this stage and Espanyol will look to make the most of their home advantage when they take on the capital side.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Espanyol vs Atletico kick-off time

Date: May 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm EDT Venue: RCDE Stadium.

The Primera Division game between Atletico Madrid and Espanyol is scheduled for May 24, 2023, at the RCDE Stadium. It will kick off at 5 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Espanyol vs Atletico online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ and available to stream live online through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Espanyol team news

Espanyol are likely to miss Sergi Gomez, Jose Gragera and Martin Braithwaite due to injuries.

Cesar Montes might replace Gomez in defence and the rest of the line-up might remain unchanged from their previous win over Vallecano.

Espanyol possible XI: Pacheco; Gil, Montes, Cabrera, Olivan; Darder, Calero; Puado, Melamed, Suarez; Joselu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pacheco, Fernandez, Garcia Defenders: Montes, Cabrera, Calero, Pierre-Gabriel, Gil, Vidal, El Hilali, Sanchez, Olivan Midfielders: Souza, Darder, Exposito, Suarez. Forwards: Puado, Melamed, Lazo, Joselu.

Atletico team news

Atletico will miss Jan Oblak (neck), Thomas Lemar (hamstring), Memphis Depay (calf), Marcos Llorente (adductor), Stefan Savic (toe) and Reinildo (ACL).

Alvaro Morata is also doubtful with a neck injury and is likely to be replaced by Angel Correa.

Atletico possible XI: Grbic; Molina, Gimenez, Hermoso, Witsel, Carrasco; Saul, De Paul, Koke; Correa, Griezmann.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grbic, Iturbe Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Reguilon, Molina, Doherty Midfielders: Kondogbia, Witsel, De Paul, Koke, Niguez, Barrios, Carrasco Forwards: Griezmann, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

In the past five meetings, Atletico have won thrice while two matches have ended in draws.

Date Match Competition 06/11/2022 Atletico Madrid 1-1 Espanyol La Liga 17/04/2022 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Espanyol La Liga 12/09/2021 Espanyol 1-2 Atletico Madrid La Liga 01/03/2020 Espanyol 1-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga 10/11/2019 Atletico Madrid 3-1 Espanyol La Liga

