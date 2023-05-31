This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

England U20 vs Italy U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
team-logoEngland
team-logoItaly
WATCH ON
Darko Gyabi England U20Getty Images
U20 World CupEngland U20 vs Italy U20England U20Italy U20

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between England and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news

England U20 and Italy U20 are set to clash in a U20 World Cup round of 16 encounter at the Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday.

Ian Foster's Three Lions were held to a goalless draw in their final group game against Iraq but ended up on top of Group E. England defeated Uruguay and Tunisia in their previous group matches 3-2 and 1-0, respectively.

Italy, meanwhile, recorded a 3-0 win over the Dominican Republic in their final game to finish second to Brazil U20 in Group D. The Azzurini also beat Brazil 3-2 but lost to Nigeria 2-0 in their other group fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England U20 vs Italy U20 kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 31, 2023
Kick-off time:5pm EDT
Venue:Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona

The U20 World Cup game between England and Italy is scheduled for May 31, 2023, at the Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata, Argentina.

It will kick off at 5pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch England U20 vs Italy U20 online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FOXWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus and available to stream live online through Fubo.

Team news & squads

England U20 team news

Foster made quite a few changes against Iraq and it's expected that he will recall a few names for the knockouts.

Matthew Cox should take back his place in goal after both James Beadle and Teddy Sharman-Lowe were given minutes last time out, while Alex Scott returns in the middle.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Callum Doyle are doubts after the Coventry pair were involved in the Championship promotion playoffs on Monday, along with Aston Villa's Aaron Ramsey.

England U20 possible XI: Cox; Quansah, Edwards, Humphreys; Oyegoke, Gyabi, Scott, Vale; Devine; Joseph, Scarlett

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Beadle, Cox, Sharman-Lowe
Defenders:Doyle, Edwards, Humphreys, Quansah, Samuels, Norton-Cuffy, Oyegoke
Midfielders:Chukwuemeka, Scott, Gyabi, Ramsey, Vale, Devine, Edozie
Forwards:Delap, Scarlett, Jebbison, Joseph

Italy U20 team news

Daniele Ghilardi is suspended after picking up his second booking of the tournament in the Dominican Republic win. Italy U20 boss Carmine Nunziata will likely throw in Alessandro Fontanarosa as the replacement at centre-back.

With four goals to his name, Chelsea attacking midfielder Cesare Casadei will once again be involved going forward.

Italy U20 possible XI: Desplanches; Zanotti, Guarino, Fontanarosa, Giovane; Prati, Faticanti, Casadei; Baldanzi; Pafundi, Ambrosino

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sassi, Desplanches, Zacchi
Defenders:Fontanarosa, Guarino, Fiomano, Turicchia, Zanotti
Midfielders:Faticanti, Innocenti, Lipani, Prati, Casadei, Pisilli, Giovane, Baldanzi, Pafundi
Forwards:Esposito, Ambrosini, Montevago

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
October 7, 2021England U20 1-1 Italy U20U20 Elite League
October 10, 2019Italy U20 2-2 England U20U20 Elite League
October 11, 2018England U20 2-1 Italy U20U20 Elite League
October 5, 2017Italy U20 1-5 England U20U20 Elite League
June 8, 2017Italy U20 1-3 England U20U20 World Cup

Useful links