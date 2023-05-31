England U20 vs Italy U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between England and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news

England U20 and Italy U20 are set to clash in a U20 World Cup round of 16 encounter at the Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday.

Ian Foster's Three Lions were held to a goalless draw in their final group game against Iraq but ended up on top of Group E. England defeated Uruguay and Tunisia in their previous group matches 3-2 and 1-0, respectively.

Italy, meanwhile, recorded a 3-0 win over the Dominican Republic in their final game to finish second to Brazil U20 in Group D. The Azzurini also beat Brazil 3-2 but lost to Nigeria 2-0 in their other group fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England U20 vs Italy U20 kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 5pm EDT Venue: Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona

It will kick off at 5pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch England U20 vs Italy U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus and available to stream live online through Fubo.

Team news & squads

England U20 team news

Foster made quite a few changes against Iraq and it's expected that he will recall a few names for the knockouts.

Matthew Cox should take back his place in goal after both James Beadle and Teddy Sharman-Lowe were given minutes last time out, while Alex Scott returns in the middle.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Callum Doyle are doubts after the Coventry pair were involved in the Championship promotion playoffs on Monday, along with Aston Villa's Aaron Ramsey.

England U20 possible XI: Cox; Quansah, Edwards, Humphreys; Oyegoke, Gyabi, Scott, Vale; Devine; Joseph, Scarlett

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beadle, Cox, Sharman-Lowe Defenders: Doyle, Edwards, Humphreys, Quansah, Samuels, Norton-Cuffy, Oyegoke Midfielders: Chukwuemeka, Scott, Gyabi, Ramsey, Vale, Devine, Edozie Forwards: Delap, Scarlett, Jebbison, Joseph

Italy U20 team news

Daniele Ghilardi is suspended after picking up his second booking of the tournament in the Dominican Republic win. Italy U20 boss Carmine Nunziata will likely throw in Alessandro Fontanarosa as the replacement at centre-back.

With four goals to his name, Chelsea attacking midfielder Cesare Casadei will once again be involved going forward.

Italy U20 possible XI: Desplanches; Zanotti, Guarino, Fontanarosa, Giovane; Prati, Faticanti, Casadei; Baldanzi; Pafundi, Ambrosino

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sassi, Desplanches, Zacchi Defenders: Fontanarosa, Guarino, Fiomano, Turicchia, Zanotti Midfielders: Faticanti, Innocenti, Lipani, Prati, Casadei, Pisilli, Giovane, Baldanzi, Pafundi Forwards: Esposito, Ambrosini, Montevago

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 7, 2021 England U20 1-1 Italy U20 U20 Elite League October 10, 2019 Italy U20 2-2 England U20 U20 Elite League October 11, 2018 England U20 2-1 Italy U20 U20 Elite League October 5, 2017 Italy U20 1-5 England U20 U20 Elite League June 8, 2017 Italy U20 1-3 England U20 U20 World Cup

