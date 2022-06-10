England vs Italy: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Almost a year on from their last encounter on the biggest stage, the Euro 2020 finalists face off once more at Molineux

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Saturday, with England and Italy meeting in Group A3.

The Euro 2020 finalists will play the first of two rematches as Gareth Southgate's men look to earn revenge against their Azzurri visitors, who are still licking their wounds after missing out on Qatar 2022.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position England roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Pope, Ramsdale Defenders Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, James, Coady, Tomori, Guéhi, Justin Midfielders Rice, Mount, Phillips, Bellingham, Ward-Prowse, Gallagher Forwards Sterling, Kane, Grealish, Foden, Saka, Abraham, Bowen

While they've made a habit of showing their mettle at major tournaments, England under Gareth Southgate have often found the Nations League a trickier proposition.

Were it not for captain Harry Kane's penalty late on against Germany, they would have yielded two losses from their first two games - but a clash with their newest enemy could be just the ticket to get them firing.

Predicted England starting XI: Pickford; James, Stones, Coady, Trippier; Rice, Bellingham; Bowen, Mount, Grealish; Kane

Position Italy roster Goalkeepers Donnarumma, Sirigu, Cragno, Meret, Gollini Defenders Bonucci, Florenzi, Acerbi, Di Lorenzo, Spinazzola, Bastoni, Biraghi, Mancini, Calabria, Lazzari, Dimarco, Felipe, Gatti, Scalvini Midfielders Barella, Cristante, Locatelli, Pellegrini, Pessina, Tonali, Esposito, Frattesi, Pobega, Ricci Forwards Belotti, Raspadori, Politano, Scamacca, Zaccagni, Caprari, Cancellieri, Gnonto, Zerbin

It's a much-changed Azzurri side that have geared up for the Nations League after the Finalissima against Argentina, with veterans waving goodbye to the national team after last year's Euro 2020 triumph was followed by another dramatic World Cup qualification failure.

Roberto Mancini will be determined to prove he has not hit the ceiling yet however, and his side can be expected to present just as stern a test as they did at Wembley last summer against their hosts.

Predicted Italy starting XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Mancini, Spinazzola; Locatelli, Tonali, Barella; Gnonto, Scamacca, Raspadori

Last five results

England results Italy results Germany 1-1 England (Jun 7) Italy 2-1 Hungary (Jun 7) Hungary 1-0 England (Jun 4) Italy 1-1 Germany (Jun 4) England 3-0 Ivory Coast (Mar 29) Italy 0-3 Argentina (Jun 1) England 2-1 Switzerland (Mar 26) Turkey 2-3 Italy (Mar 29) San Marino 0-10 England (Nov 15 2021) Italy 0-1 North Macedonia (Mar 24)

Head-to-head