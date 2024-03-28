How to watch today’s Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings, including how to watch and team news.

The clash between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings is set to take place on March 28, 2024, at 9:00 PM ET in an NHL match.

The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are both at the top of the Western Conference's Pacific Division. This game is crucial in the ongoing struggle for divisional supremacy.

The Los Angeles Kings are currently in third place in the Western Conference. They have a strong attack that scores 3.1 goals per game on average and a strong defense that lets opponents score only 2.5 goals per game on average. But they will have a tough game against the second-seeded Edmonton Oilers, who scored 3.6 goals per game on average, giving them a slight edge.

The Oilers also have a strong defense, they only give a 2.9 goals per game. These two hockey powerhouses are competing for the top spot in the Pacific Division. Both teams have amazing goals per game, shots per game, and goaltending stats, so this game should be very exciting.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Date & Puck Drop Time

The NHL match between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings will take place on 28 March 2024 at 9:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

Date 28 March 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 PM ET Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the United States can watch the exciting game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+. Fans all over Canada will be able to watch the exciting game because it will be shown on networks like SN360 and BSW.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings Team News

Edmonton Oilers Team News

The Edmonton Oilers have some of the most exciting players on their team, and they are going to play with the Los Angeles Kings soon. Leading the way for the Oilers is their leader, Connor McDavid. With 11 points, his exceptional skill and speed have put him at the top of the league's scoring charts. Because he can set the Pace of the game and make chances for himself and his teammates to score, McDavid is always a threat on the ice.

Zach Hyman has scored four goals, showing that he is good at finishing plays in front of the net and helping McDavid with his scoring skills. With ten assists, McDavid has also shown that he can make plays happen, showing that he is a threat as both a scorer and a helper.

The Edmonton Oilers have a strong lineup that can create scoring chances and put pressure on the rival defenses as they try to beat the Los Angeles Kings. McDavid is leading the charge, and players like Hyman are also adding to the offense.

Los Angeles Kings Team News

The Los Angeles Kings are going into their next game against the Edmonton Oilers with a lot of injuries, including forward Carl Grundstrom, who is sidelined by a lower-body injury. Being without Grundstrom makes a hole in the Kings' team that needs to be filled by other players.

Top players like Anze Kopitar are leading the way for the Kings. Kopitar has nine points including four goals, which shows how good he is at scoring and how good he is at leading on the ice.

Adrian Kempe has taken advantage by adding seven assists of his own, although Grundstrom's injury is a setback, the Kings will rely on the skills and drive of players like Kopitar and Kempe to keep up their offensive efforts and stay competitive as they play with the Edmonton Oilers.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings in NHL matches: