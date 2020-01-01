'East Bengal respects defending champions Chennai City,' says Bastob Roy

The Red and Golds’ assistant coach is confident that the team can turn things around this season...

It has been a rough journey for in the this season. After remaining unbeaten in the first four matches, the Red and Golds lost three back-to-back games which include the Kolkata derby against rivals .

Right after the derby debacle, Spanish head coach Alejandro Menendez resigned from his post and the Spaniard has returned home.

The under-pressure Red and Golds are now up against defending champions in a tough away fixture on Saturday in Coimbatore.

Even though the team is going through a rough patch, assistant coach Bastob Roy suggested that the Kolkata club is prepared to take on the reigning champions.

“In football, these things happen. We are going through ups and downs. It is a tough game. Chennai City is a very good side. We respect them, they are the defending champions. But we have come here to get three points and to turn around our luck. We are looking forward to the game.”

East Bengal have just scored nine goals in the first seven matches. In order to strengthen their attack, they recently signed former striker Ansumana Kromah as a replacement for Spanish Borja Gomez Perez.

Speaking about the team’s poor conversion rate, Roy said, “We are working on our goal-scoring. Hopefully, it will be sorted in the next game and we will score goals.”