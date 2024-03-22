How to watch Duke vs Vermont NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What you need to know about Duke vs Vermont in March Madness

Now that the full bracket has been released for the NCAA tournament, one of the most interesting games to keep an eye on during the first round will be No. 4 Duke vs No. 13 Vermont.

As many would expect, the Blue Devils are set to enter this contest as massive 11.5-point favorites despite inconsistent play throughout the season.

Vermont is also coming into this game with momentum after winning their third conference tournament in the last five seasons. More importantly, they are also riding a 10-game winning streak, unlike their opposition, who had suffered a loss to North Carolina State in the ACC Tournament.

Duke vs Vermont: Date & start time

Duke vs Vermont: Date & start time

Date Friday, March 22, 2024 Start time 7:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

Where to watch Duke vs Vermont on TV & stream live online

The No. 4 Duke vs No. 13 Vermont game will air on CBS. If you don't have cable TV or satellite subscription, the best way to stream the game is through the Paramount Plus service.

Duke vs Vermont team news

Duke team news

The Blue Devils will be relying on star players Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski in order to stop their losing streak from extending to three games and ending their NCAA Tournament much earlier than expected.

Filipowski has averaged 17.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists during the season, while Roach recorded averages of 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

Head coach Jon Scheyer may also be feeling pressure to have a deeper tournament run in his second season in charge after the Blue Devils were eliminated in the second-round last year.

Vermont team news

Then Catamounts are entering their third straight NCAA tournament and are hoping for better results than there last trips to the big dance. In their last nine NCAA Tournament appearances, Vermont has managed only two wins and escaped the first round just one time.

They'll lean heavily on their top-75 ranked defense and hope that guard TJ Long can continue his heroics from the America East tournament after he averaged 14.3 points per game.

