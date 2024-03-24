How to watch today’s Duke vs James Madison NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NCAA March madness game between Duke and James Madison, as well as start time and team news

The NCAA March madness clash between the No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils and the No. 12 seed James Madison Dukes is set to take place on March 24, 2024 at 5:15 PM ET.

This season, Duke is 19-13-0 against the spread and James Madison is 19-14-0. When it comes to records, Duke is 13-19 while James Madison's game is 16-17.

Each team scores 163.4 points on average per game, which is 14.9 points more than what was expected for this match.

As of now, Duke has won 7 of its last 10 games against the spread and 7 of its last 10 games overall. While, James Madison, has won 5 of its last 10 games against the spread and finished 10-0 overall during the same period.

Duke vs James Madison: Date & Kick-off Time

The match between the Duke Blue Devils and the James Madison Dukes of the NCAA tournament will take place on 24 March 2024 at 5:15 PM ET, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

Date March 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 5:15 PM ET / 2:15 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch Duke vs James Madison NCAA March madness game online - TV Channels & Live Streams

To watch the Duke vs James Madison game live on TV, tune in to CBS. Fans without CBS can also catch the action between Duke and James Madison live on Paramount+.

Plans for Paramount+ start at $5.99/month and go up to $11.99/month.

Duke vs James Madison Team News

Duke Team News

Head coach Jon Scheyer is leading Duke into March Madness to show what it can do after a disappointing loss to NC State in the ACC tournament. Even with this loss, the Blue Devils showed how good they were during the regular season, especially when it came to how well they played defense and offense.

Duke has a strong offensive thread that can be seen in a lot of different ways, especially when big man Kyle Filipowski is on the court. Additionally, the team has great guards, Jared McCain, Tyrese Proctor, and Jeremy Roach. Together, they make up a strong backcourt unit. Duke is ready to play any team in the tournament because they have so many talented players.

Even though Scheyer has only been coaching for a short time, it will be very important for him to be able to lead the team through important moments. With Scheyer in charge, Duke could reach their full potential as a team, making them a dangerous contender, as long as he manages the team well through the tournament.

James Madison Team News

The James Madison Dukes made headlines when they defeated Michigan State on the road in their season opener. Terrence Edwards Jr. and TJ Bickerstaff scored a combined 45 points in that game.

Their victory showed that they could play with the best teams, making them a strong contender going into March Madness. For the rest of the season, The Dukes have an amazing 30-3 record, showing that they have been the best team all year.

James Madison's skill at shooting 3-pointers stands out, and their strong defense around the basket is another thing that makes their game stand out. Ranking in the top 35 teams in the country for both offensive and defensive effective field goal percentage shows how versatile and adaptable they are in modern basketball.

The Dukes are also disciplined because they try to limit turnovers on offense and actively force them on defense. James Madison's multifaceted approach makes them a team that deserves praise and should not be taken lightly in the upcoming tournament.