How to watch today's LA Dodgers vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the LA Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds, including how to watch and team news.

The LA Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds face off in a high-voltage MLB matchup on May 16, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET.

LA Dodgers are leading the NL West with an outstanding overall record of 29 wins and 15 losses. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds have an overall record of 18 wins and 24 losses, ranking them 4th in the NL Central.

The LA Dodgers average 5.36 runs per game, ranking them at the top of the league. The Cincinnati Reds, however, are in 15th position with 4.33 runs per game on average.

The LA Dodgers currently have 59 home runs, placing them 2nd in the league. The Cincinnati Reds, on the other hand, are in 20th position with 39 home runs.

LA Dodgers vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB matchup between the LA Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds is set to place on May 16, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, CA, USA.

Date 16 May 2024 Time 10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, CA

How to watch LA Dodgers vs Cincinnati Reds online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the LA Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Local fans can tune in to Bally Sports Ohio and SportsNet Los Angeles to watch the MLB match between the LA Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds.

LA Dodgers Team News

Jason Heyward has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of lower back tightness.

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Brasier is on the 15-day injured list with a calf strain.

RHP Bobby Miller and RP Evan Phillips are sidelined with shoulder and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Cincinnati Reds Team News

INF Christian Encarnacion-Strand and OF TJ Friedl are out for 10 days with hand and thumb injuries, respectively.

LHP Alex Young (back injury) and LHP Brandon Williamson (shoulder injury) have been transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the LA Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds in the MLB matchups: