How to watch today's Denver vs Syracuse Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Lacrosse matchup between Denver and Syracuse, as well as the start time and team news.

The Denver and the Syracuse are set to face off in a thrilling Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal on May 19, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET.

The Orange have advanced to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals for the first time since the 2017 campaign.

In an exciting match, Syracuse defeated No. 12 Towson 20–15 at the JMA Wireless Dome courtesy of a nine-goal blitz in the third quarter. Now, destiny has taken an interesting turn as Syracuse need to go south to Johnny Unitas ® Stadium, the home field of their most recent opponents, the Towson Tigers.

In the quarterfinals, they will face a dangerous opponent, No. 6/7 Denver. The Denver have made it to the Quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament by beating a tough Michigan team 16–11 at home.

This is their first meeting since the NCAA Tournament Semifinals in Philadelphia on May 25, 2013, where the Orange won by a slim margin of 9–8.

Denver vs Syracuse: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage Lacrosse battle between the Denver and the Syracuse will take place on May 19, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET, at Johnny Unitas Stadium, in Towson, Maryland

Date May 19 2024 Time 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT Venue Johnny Unitas Stadium Location Towson, Maryland

How to watch Denver vs Syracuse online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch this highly anticipated Lacrosse matchup between Denver and Syracuse live on ESPNU TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Denver vs Syracuse Team News

Denver Team News

JJ Sillstrop leads the squad with an incredible 44 points, scoring 27 goals and 17 assists.

Michael Lampert, who has 19 goals and 22 assists for a total of 41 points, is right behind him.

With 22 goals and 9 assists, Noah Manning provides firepower to the team's offensive arsenal, totaling 31 points.

Syracuse Team News

Joey Spallina is a shining example of scoring prowess; with an incredible 37 goals and 51 assists, he has amassed an incredible 88 points.

Owen Hiltz is also a remarkable goal scorer who matches Spallina's 37 goals with 26 assists for a total of 63 points.

Additionally, Christian Mulé, whose 26 goals and 19 assists provide a significant 45 points to the team's scoring efforts, rounds out the offensive arsenal.