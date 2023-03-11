Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

A struggling Crystal Palace will be up against a title-chasing Manchester City in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

▶ Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live on Sling TV today!

Pep Guardiola's team are on an unbeaten run of seven matches and will want to keep that momentum going if they are to catch league leaders Arsenal before the end of the season.

They are five points behind league leaders Arsenal after 26 matches. For the Cityzens, every game is now a must-win fixture and they will also hope Mikel Arteta's team will end up dropping points.

Crystal Palace are struggling, having failed to win in their last 10 matches across all competitions. They are currently 12th, but only five points clear of 18th-placed Everton.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., as well as how to stream live online.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City : Date & kick-off time

Game: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off: 12:30pm ET Venue: Selhurst Park

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed live on Sling TV. It can also be watched on NBC Sports, Universo, Telemundo and USA Network.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NBC Sports, Universo, Telemundo, USA Network Sling TV

Crystal Palace team news and squad

Crystal Palace will be without Cheick Doucoure after he picked up a red card in the team's previous outing.

Sam Johnstone and Nathan Ferguson will also miss the game due to injuries.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Lokonga, Eze; Ayew, Zaha, Olise

Position Players Goalkeepers Guaita Defenders Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne Midfielders Riedewald, Milvojevic, Lokonga, Ahamada, Hughes, McArthur, Schlupp, Eze, Olise Forwards Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Zaha

Manchester City team news and squad

Manchester City has a fully fit squad to choose from for their clash against Crystal Palace.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Bernardo, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish