Coronavirus: SLFA suspend Sierra Leone football indefinitely

All footballing activities in the nation have been put on hold until further notice as part of the precautions against the spread of Covid-19

The Sierra Leonean Football Association (SLFA) have announced the suspension of all football tournaments for an indefinite period to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Dozens of African countries had already called-off their domestic football activities in the wake of the pandemic that has affected footballing activities across the globe.

A statement by the SLFA signed by general secretary Chris Kamara explained that it was taking the decision following the world football governing body’s recommendations while tasking all clubs and football connected bodies to conform with the instruction.

Sierra Leonean football suspended amid coronavirus fears pic.twitter.com/GHNWI5c0cN — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) March 18, 2020

“In line with Government’s efforts in preventing the Coronavirus and in compliance with the Fifa recommendations to its member associations for general precaution, the Sierra Leone Football Association has suspended all football related activities across the country effective today, Tuesday 17th March, 2020.

“SLFA is encouraging all Clubs, Regional and District Football Associations and its affiliates including but not limited to Mini Leagues and officials to comply with the directive in order to protect fans, players, coaches and everyone involved in the beautiful game of football and most importantly to prevent the virus from entering in Sierra Leone.”

Recently, the Confederation of African Football postponed the 2020 African Nations Championship billed for in April for the same reason.