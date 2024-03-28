How to watch today’s Colorado Avalanche vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, puck drop time, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NHL match between Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers, including how to watch and team news.

The Colorado Avalanche (48-20-4, First in the Metropolitan Division) are set to face off against the New York Rangers (46-21-5, Second in the Central Division) on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

After a dramatic 6-5 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, in which Alexis Lafreniere scored two crucial goals, the Rangers are off to Colorado.

The Avalanche have a 46-21-5 overall record and an impressive 28-7-0 record at home, demonstrating their superiority in front of their fans. On the other hand, the Rangers have a strong 22-11-4 away record and a spectacular 27-8-1 record when facing opponents with more penalty minutes.

This is the second time this season that these two teams have played each other - Rangers won the first game 2-1 overtime - with Lafreniere playing an important role in that game, scoring two goals that helped the New York Rangers win.

Colorado Avalanche vs New York Rangers: Date & Puck Drop Time

The NHL clash between the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Rangers will take place on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The match will occur at 9:00 pm EDT at Ball Arena in Denver, CO, USA.

Date Thursday, March 28, 2024 Puck Drop Time 9:00 pm EDT Arena Ball Arena Location Denver, CO, USA

How to watch the Colorado Avalanche vs New York Rangers NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the US can catch the thrilling NHL match between the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Rangers on ESPN+.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Colorado Avalanche vs New York Rangers Team News

Colorado Avalanche Team News

The Colorado Avalanche are having a tough time getting through the rest of the season because key players are out due to injuries.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog hurt his knee and will miss the rest of the season. Without his guidance and offensive skills, the team will be worse off.

To make things worse, goalie Pavel Francouz hurt his groin and will miss the entire season, leaving them without a goalie.

The team's strength is also hurt because Forward Logan O'Connor will be out for the rest of the season due to a hip injury. Colorado Avalanche's will find it challenging to stay competitive as they go through the playoffs without these key players in the lineup.

New York Rangers Team News

The New York Rangers are dealing with a string of injuries just as the season is about to take a big turn for the worse.

Defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Jacob Trouba are both out with injuries to their lower bodies, which leaves a big hole in the team's defense.

The Rangers' scoring power will be significantly diminished with forward Blake Wheeler out for the rest of the season with a lower-body injury. Filip Chytil's season-ending upper-body injury makes their forward option even worse.

The team's injury worries are exacerbated by defenseman Erik Gustafsson's upper-body injury, which has kept him out of action during recent setbacks. The New York Rangers must rely on their depth and resilience to overcome obstacles and advance towards their playoff goals.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetings between the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Rangers in the NHL matches: